SARASOTA – Amanda Schlacter, Sandra Musicante, and Lee Gundersheimer, coordinators of the 21st annual Players Centre New Play Festival, are pleased to announce the winning play for 2022: “Lateral Moves” by Cece Dwyer.
“Lateral Moves” is a seductive romantic comedy in which artful gamesmanship comes into play as an engaged millennial couple find their respective unattached boomer parents have the upper hand.
It is a beach farce mostly set on Nantucket Island. It should offer a refreshing evening of theater next summer when it will receive its world premiere production along with the Players 2021 winner, “The Mantle” by Jalex Scott.
About the playwright
Originally from Louisville, Ky., Dwyer, as a teen, danced three seasons with the Louisville Ballet Company. She performed in community theatre, industrial shows, dinner theater, TV and as lead dancer and featured performer in “The Stephen Foster Story.”
Dwyer went on to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and HB Studio in New York City. There, serendipity stepped in when she met and married Denis. Their daughter Amanda is now an award-winning TV producer in New York City.
Moving to the New Jersey suburbs, Dwyer again performed in community theater, learning the art of costume and set design along the way. She served on the board of directors and subsequently as president of the board of trustees at The Barn Theatre in Montville, N.J., over some 25 years.
After Denis retired as a vice president for Metropolitan Life, they moved to Sarasota in 2002. As a breast cancer survivor, she was performing in a one-minute play competition to raise money for breast cancer research when, on a whim, she entered a few plays, and they were winners.
In five years, this event raised more than $100,000. Dwyer went on to write longer plays.
The judges and staff of The Players Centre would like to thank the writers, readers, directors, judges, and artists who contributed their time, and especially the audiences who helped cheer on and support new works in our region. Submissions for the 2023 New Play Festival will begin next spring.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is at 1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota FL 34236. Call 941-365-2494 or fax 941-954-0282. The Box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday Visit: theplayers.org/shows/npf/
