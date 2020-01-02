VENICE — A $46.7 million HUD loan was recently closed for construction financing of The Reserve at Venice.
Dougherty Mortgage announced the financing in a recent news release.
The Reserve at Venice will consist of 276 units in 12 two- and three-story buildings on 25 acres. It will also have a nearly 6,000-square-foot clubhouse.
The city OK’d the site plan unanimously in early September.
It will be on the south side of Laurel Road between Laurel Nokomis School to the west and Plaza Venezia, anchored by the Publix at Laurel and Pinebrook roads, to the east.
The Reserves at Venice Apartments will be of various sizes, a positive aspect according to a number of Venice Planning Commission members, who said there is a need for smaller apartment units in the area.
The campus, which rings a 7.5-acre wetlands, was initially strongly opposed by Sorrento Ranches. After a second rezone in 2016 and numerous additional neighborhood meetings, the most recent on Jan. 2, 2019, Sorrento Ranches supported the project.
Gene Hines, a 37-year resident of Sorrento Ranches and vice president of its homeowners association, urged approval of the site and development plan, saying that without the various neighborhood workshops and negotiations with the developer, his association would not have been able to support the project.
Negotiations, enshrined in rezone stipulations adopted by the Commission back in 2016, require, among other things, that any residential housing must be rentals and that any buildings on the south end nearest Sorrento Ranches would be limited to 35 feet in height.
The deal includes a 193-foot buffer on the south end, most of it a Florida Power & Light right of way, one of the largest buffers ever considered by the City Council.
The Reserves at Venice Apartments will include a clubhouse and dog park, with a 6-foot fence along the southern boundary, but not along the wetlands.
“The good news,” said land use attorney Jeff Boone, representing the developer, “is … between the two new hospitals and growth in general we’re seeing companies like (these) seasoned developers that analyze the market and know what works — smaller units aimed at working people.”
The mortgage is a 40-year term, 40-year amortization arranged by Venice ME Ventures, according to the news release.
The amenities include “a 24-hour gated entrance with secured self-parking; on-site leasing office; a clubhouse featuring an elegantly decorated clubroom with multiple lounge areas and fully equipped kitchen; state-of-the-art fitness area with cardio and fitness equipment; a communal bar with business facilities and wireless internet; and an indoor gaming station with games such as billiards and pingpong.
“Additionally, there will be a resort-style swimming pool with lush landscaping, grill and picnic area, gathering areas, fire-pit, communal space, a pet park, a pet wash and outdoor theater,” the news release states.
The project will be constructed to National Green Building Bronze Standards, allowing it to obtain HUD’s Green MIP rate of 0.25%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.