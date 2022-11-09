Part 1 of 2 parts.
SARASOTA — It’s considered one of the country’s most valuable art museums. And it’s right here.
The Ringling in Sarasota is home to The Circus Museum, Tibbals Learning Center (with the largest miniature circus in the world), the Kotler-Coville Glass Pavilion, Mable’s Rose Garden, Ca d’Zan (the Ringling home), the site’s Bayfront Gardens, the Ringling burial site, Dwarf Garden, Asian center, Library and Seering Galleries within the art museum.
Making it all the more special is the history of John and Mable Ringling who built the mansion.
It was designed by New York architect Dwight Baum from hundreds of photos taken by the Ringlings on their many voyages to Europe to acquire talent for The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Also known as “The Greatest Show on Earth”, the circus is one of the primary sources of the Ringling family’s wealth.
In the case of John and his older brother Charles, Sarasota real estate was the other major source. In the mid 1920s when the Ringlings acquired the land on which to build their estate, John owned as much as 25 percent of the city of Sarasota.
That fact inspired the home’s fourth floor balcony area and tower from which John could point out various parcels of Sarasota land he had for sale, including property on Lido and Longboat Keys on the other side of Sarasota Bay.
Historians say that in 1925, John Ringling was one of the 25 wealthiest men in the U.S.
The Roaring 20s was the decade when John decided to build his art museum on his Sarasota property in order to lure his wealthy New York friends to buy property in Sarasota instead of Palm Beach, which was more popular in those days.
After Charles Ringling’s death in 1927, John moved the winter quarters of the circus to a 204-acre site in Sarasota where the circus had a spur line to the west coast rail lines.
There was room to house a huge sail loft where 37 new tents would be built annually for the traveling show, as well as housing for all the animals, performers, costume and set designers and others.
Years after John’s death when the circus had fallen on hard times, the sale of that 204-acre site (now the Bay Oaks subdivision) funded construction of an arena modeled after the 1960s-era Madison Square Garden in Venice and successful comeback, especially after the circus was purchased by Irvin Feld, founder of Feld Enterprises.
Today, Feld Enterprises is considered the world’s largest traveling show producer.
That move put Venice on the map as a go-to destination and contributed to its growth as a cultural mecca for people interested in the arts.
Venice Theatre was 10 years old at the time and still performing in a leaky quonset hut at the Venice Airport. Venice Art Center was about to build its first building on South Nokomis Avenue in Sarasota School of Architecture style.
Some 10 years later, fast-growing Venice gained a symphony that performed initially at the former high school auditorium. It would move years later to the Church of the Nazarene, and in 2014 would find its finest home at the new Venice Performing Arts Center at a new Venice High School, funded about equally by city taxes and the school board.
That also happened to be the year the city decided to have the aging circus arena razed. The famed circus had left Venice in 1992 when the railroad no longer served the city.
The Greatest Show on Earth gave its final performance on May 21 in the Nassau Coliseum, outside New York City. (This past May came word that the famed show would be traveling once again in 2023, although without any animal acts.)
As the State Art Museum of Florida and a division of Florida State University, The Ringling’s collections are constantly expanding to provide visitors with access to current contemporary works in all media and thoughtful additions to the historic collections.
Though the core of the collection has always been the works acquired by John and Mable Ringling, the museum’s holdings have been expanding ever since the State of Florida took full possession of the bequest in 1946, making the complex unique among art museums.
It is the only site in America that features the family home, a major art museum founded by that family, two circus-themed museums that tell the story of the Ringling’s major source of wealth, one of the country’s leading rose gardens (the pride of Mable Ringling) and the family burial site with the graves of John and Mable and John’s sister Ida Ringling North.
It also may well be the only historic home in America in which everything within the house was there during the years when the Ringlings resided there. The only thing no longer there is Mable’s wardrobe, which was removed following her death from complications of Addison’s disease in 1927.
John died in New York City on Dec. 2, 1936 and left his entire estate to the people of Florida. Litigation by heirs of his sister Ida’s family kept the estate tied up for some 10 years when the state finally was able to claim it.
To this day, entrance to the art museum is free to Floridians on Mondays, with a variety of fees on all other days to visit various aspects of the entire estate and assorted museums and grounds.
