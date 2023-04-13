Shown in the Tibbals Learning Center at The Ringling, Howard Tibbals sets up his model of the Howard Bros. Circus, which he began nearly 50 years earlier as a freshman at the University of North Carolina. Visitors can view the model for free Saturday.
One great attraction is the world’s largest miniature circus model made by Howard C. Tibbals. The book "The Many Worlds of Circus" states the model covers “3,800 square feet” with the walkway around the model’s perimeter measuring 450 feet in length “or one-and-a-half football fields,” with lighting for the exhibit designed to alternate “between six minutes of daylight and two minutes of darkness.”
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY JIM STEM
A calliope, a keyboard instrument resembling an organ but with the notes produced by steam whistles, in the Tibbals Learning Center parade wagon exhibit, which will be open for free Saturday.
Dan Fisher
DAN FISHER
Visitors can tour the Bayfront Gardens for free Saturday, as well as the Circus Museum.
SARASOTA — World Circus Day will be celebrated at The Ringling Saturday, April 15 with free admission to the Circus Museum and the Bayfront Gardens.
The free admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and does not include admission to the art museum or Ca d'Zan.
In addition to free admission to the Ringling's circus galleries, visitors can interact with circus history and the circus arts from traditions around the world throughout The Ringling campus.
Visitors can engage with circus performances and film, make circus-inspired art, and learn about the rich history of the American circus. The schedule includes:
• Juggling Party in the Bayfront Gardens: 11 a.m.
• Family Art in the Education Building, 10:30 a.m.– 3 p.m.
• Film The HAT | Buster Bailey archival film footage of the Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• The Queen’s Influence: The Vanishing Culture of Hiko in Tonga : 4 p.m. Watch this documentary screening in the Historic Asolo Theater followed by a "Talk Back" with Director Paprika Leaverton.
‘The Queen’s Influence – The Vanishing Culture of Hiko in Tonga” is an award-winning documentary about a Polynesian island group of women jugglers in Tonga.
Visitors will be taken on a verbal tour of the amazing Islands of Tonga located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, with many insights into the women's lives told through the artform of the hiko or juggling.
This tropical and isolated lifestyle where all women juggle (and no men) is highly unusual in a male dominated world of juggling.
Queen Salote of Tonga helped save the cultural dance/hiko and put Tonga on the map at Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 Coronation with a very unusual story complete with never before seen historical footage at hikofilm.com.
