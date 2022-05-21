SARASOTA — The Ringling presents “The world is just so small, now: Works on Paper from The Ringling’s Collection of Modern and Contemporary Art,” on view in the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery for Contemporary Art in the Museum of Art.
The exhibition’s title, “The world is just so small, now,” is borrowed from the first stanza of a poem by Brazilian artist Abraão Batista. Bringing together additional prints, watercolors, and drawings by artists working on paper, the exhibition highlights the medium as fundamental to the artists’ practice.
“The Ringling has a fantastic collection of works on paper by many renowned contemporary artists working across drawing, printmaking, and watercolors” said Ola Wlusek, Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. “This exhibition highlights a selection from this exciting and perhaps lesser-known collection of work, which themes investigate urgent global issues, including migration, climate crisis, equal rights, and social justice.”
Bringing together prints, watercolors, and drawings by 19 artists working on paper, the exhibition highlights the medium as fundamental to the artists’ practice.
Many of the works are recent acquisitions to The Ringling’s collection of modern and contemporary art. Also on view are several rarely seen lithographs, woodblocks, and a print on glass acquired between the early 1960s and late 1990s.
These works intimately explore urgent issues, such as social equity and political unrest, migration and climate crisis, identity, sexuality, and gender roles, from both within the artists’ immediate contexts, as well as how they impact the broader global community.
Artists in the exhibition include Abel Barroso, Abraão Batista, Romare Bearden, Sandra Cinto, Francesco Clemente, Elisabeth Condon, Mary Beth Edelson, Leon Hicks, Corita Kent, Hung Liu, Jason Middlebrook, Ibrahim Miranda, Duke Riley, John Scott, David Alfaro Siqueiros, Cauleen Smith, Linda Stein, Howie Tsui, and William Villalongo.
Museum visitors may view the exhibition, located in the Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Gallery for Contemporary Art, as part of their museum admission.
