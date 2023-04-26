SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet will be making its first international tour on a trip to London at the invitation of The Royal Ballet.
The Sarasota Ballet, over seven performances, June 4-9, will perform two programs and culminate with a gala performance during its one-week residency in the Linbury Theatre within Royal Opera House.
These specially curated performances are dedicated to and will feature the works of renowned choreographer, Sir Frederick Ashton.
“This first international tour by the Company is very much a homecoming for both Director Iain Webb and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri,” said Executive Director Joseph Volpe. “Iain and Maggie’s remarkable careers on stage with The Royal Ballet have been a huge influence on the Company and have catapulted The Sarasota Ballet’s transformation into the internationally recognized Company it is today.
"This invitation by The Royal Ballet is a huge milestone in the history of our Company.”
Both Webb and Barbieri danced for many years with The Royal Ballet and with the Sadler’s Wells Royal Ballet, which was the precursor to today’s Birmingham Royal Ballet.
During their tenure, Barbieri as a Principal and Webb as a First Soloist, they danced numerous principal and featured roles in ballets around the world.
During this time, it was the ballets of founding choreographer Sir Frederick Ashton that left an indelible mark on both Webb and Barbieri.
“Honoring the works of Sir Fred has been an inspiration to us and performing his ballets has cemented the Company’s place in the world of ballet,” Webb said. “Margaret and I have talked for a few years about holding another Ashton Festival like we did in 2014, and so while in conversation with Kevin to discuss upcoming projects, I mentioned this idea.
"From there, it evolved into this truly marvelous invitation and partnership. Sir Fred and his works have been an inspiration to me throughout my career and being able to pay tribute to him in this manner, and at the Opera House, is truly indescribable for me.”
Royal Ballet Director Kevin O’Hare mention Ashton as a reason for inviting The Sarasota Ballet.
“It has been an immense pleasure to extend this invitation to our wonderful former Royal Ballet colleagues who have shown so much commitment to preserving the legacy of Frederick Ashton," he said. "We very much look forward to welcoming Iain, Margaret and the dancers of The Sarasota Ballet to the Royal Opera House for this very special shared celebration of Ashton across both our stages.”
Both The Sarasota Ballet and The Royal Ballet will perform Ashton programs during this concurrent Ashton celebration within the Royal Opera House.
In addition, the two companies will come together for collaborative performances throughout the week. During The Sarasota Ballet’s June 7th Gala evening in the Linbury Theatre, dancers from The Royal Ballet will perform as well.
The Sarasota Ballet will perform Sir Frederick Ashton’s The Walk to the Paradise Garden as a part of The Royal Ballet’s program on the main stage.
“I can’t fully express how meaningful this is to be able to give our wonderful dancers the opportunity to perform in the Royal Opera House,” Barbieri said. “Not only will our Company be able to perform on such a prestigious stage, but to be instrumental in returning these works to their spiritual home, after so many years, will be so incredibly special for Iain and I, the dancers, and for the audience.”
