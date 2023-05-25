Resiliency — thy name is Venice Theatre.
Monday evening, Venice Theatre fans from near and far gathered online for news of the 74th season of the theater that Ian tried to destroy last Sept 28.
While the two spaces being used at Venice Theatre lack the seating of the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, that those two spaces exist is proof positive that even a major hurricane cannot keep the number two community theater in the U.S. down.
Chase, Geddie and Ambush presented the coming season via the theater's YouTube channel.
"Kinky Boots," the show that was about to open on the mainstage had there not been a visit by Hurricane Ian, will be presented in the Raymond Center next March.
The Raymond Center stage will be the site of mainstage shows while the 90-seat Pinkerton stage will host its usual variety of shows.
The Jervey Mainstage is not likely to be open until the summer of 2024 and Worldfest could be delayed until 2026, given all the planning that goes into hosting such an international event.
With 300 fewer seats in the Raymond Center than in the Jervey Mainstage, now is the time to book tickets. There are three different packages for the two theater spaces plus a list of concerts to be held in the VPAC, Venice Community Center and possible other venues.
Look for those online at:
Mainstage season in the Raymond Center
Aug. 25-Sept. 24 - "Golf With Alan Shepard," a comedy.
Oct. 13 - Nov. 12, 2023 - "The Addams Family," based on the comic strip by Charles Addams. See Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch and Thing.
Dec. 1 - 20, 2023 - "A Christmas Carol" based on the story by Charles Dickens but with book and lyrics by Scott Keys, original music by E. Susan Ott and additional music by Scott Keys, Jason Brenner and Pine View grad Eli Schilkraut, who has since graduated from from the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and worked on several shows in New York City.
Brad Wages returns as Scrooge as some longtime cast members switch characters as they age
Jan. 19 - Feb. 18, 2024 - "Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville" with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett.
Feb. 27 - March 3, 2024 - "Broadway by the Sea," the 30th annual Silver Foxes Show.
March 22 - April 21, 2024 - "The Spitfire Grill," a folk musical based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff.
May 3 - 5, 2024 - "Pinky's Players," Venice Theatre’s Community Engagement Program that gives adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to develop and share their artistic talents.
Shows in the Pinkerton Theatre
July 14 - Aug. 13, 2023 - "The Cemetery Club" by Ivan Menchell. A romantic comedy about three Jewish widows. It sold out at Venice Theatre last season. It will be back with the same cast: Jan Wallace, Gina Scarda, Loretta Zullo, Jim Parise, and Sandi Wall.
Sept. 8 - Oct. 8, 2023 - "Reefer Madness" with music by Dan Studney; Lyrics and Book by Kevin Murphy. Last seen at Venice in 2008 (Includes adult language/themes. Audience discretion advised.)
Oct. 27 - Nov. 19, 2023 - "Pickleball" by Jeff Daniels. Described as "a quippy screwball comedy about the predominant mania of our time ... pickleball!"
Dec. 8 - 17, 2023 - Solofest, a new festival of three one-person plays. Meet American Humorist Mark Twain in "They Told Me To Be Brief," performed by Alan Kitty; the 33rd President of the United States in "Give ‘Em Hell, Harry," performed by Jack Rabito; and working-class Liverpool housewife "Shirley Valentine," played by Jan Wallace.
Jan. 12 - Feb. 11, 2024 - "Calendar Girls" by Tom Firth
A poignant comedy about posing nude for a good cause. Based on the 2003 film of the same name and inspired by a true story.
Feb. 23 - March 17, 2024 - "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Four lifelong friends sing about love, life, and changing times at their Springfield High 20th Reunion. Features girl-group hits of the' 60s and '70s.
April 4 - 21, 2024 - "The Enchanted Bookshop" by Todd Wallinger. Rediscover the joy of reading. Features Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, Tom Sawyer, Frankenstein, Long John Silver, and more.
May 3 - 19, 2024 - "Bank Job" by John Kolvenbach. A comedic romp about a botched bank heist.
Three different subscription packages are on sale now and can be purchased online at VeniceTheatre.org or by calling the box office at 941-488-1115.
The box office is not open for walk-up business at this time. Seating will be limited for mainstage shows despite slightly longer runs until the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage Auditorium is ready to be reopened.
The theater has announced audition dates for all shows. More information about auditions can be found at:
