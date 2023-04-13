SARASOTA — Today, Saturday, April 15, is World Circus Day.
In addition to a celebration at The Ringling, Showfolks of Sarasota is holding an open house at its clubhouse featuring mini circuses brought to Sarasota and set up by circus modelers from several states.
While the Tibbals miniature circus is the largest in the world, one of the models at Showfolks may be one of the smallest as it was built in "N scale," which means 60 parts per inch, the smallest scale model size known.
That model was created by a mother-daughter duo who refer to themselves as the "Tweezer Sisters" because each piece is so tiny that tweezers are used every step of the way.
While the Tibbals model covers some 3,800 square feet in a building designed to hold it, the N scale model covers an area about 4 feet by 8 feet and includes a main tent and plenty of side show elements, including a sway pole topped by that circus clown/daredevil with the orange hair that stands straight up — Bello Nock.
An actual circus sway pole could be 2 to 3 inches in diameter and up to 30 feet tall.
In this mini circus layout, the pole is a thin wire about six inches tall and the daredevil is no more than 1/2 inch at the top of this sway pole. Lions and tigers and even elephants are miniscule.
The mother, Mary Fritsch of North Port, and her daughter, Lynn Lakner of New York, have been working on this for seven years.
"I was a collector of circus memorabilia," Fritsch said. "When my daughter suggested the miniature circus model, I was 80. I had room for the little pieces."
Working in the tiniest scale came about when their friend Donna Scheiner saw an N scale tent for sale in Cape Coral. She called her friend in North Port.
"Buy it," Fritsche said.
That was four years ago and is the biggest piece in the display.
But there is more at Showfolks, which has its own resident display in one room and many other displays that fill at least three rooms of the clubhouse, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Some displays include miniature decorative circus wagons modeled after those in use in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
The largest display brought in from afar is one owned by William Klamerus of Iowa. Covering about three banquet tables is the Klamerus Circus, which has many train cars and wagons with spoked wheels fabricated from 50 golf tees per wheel.
In addition to creating his own circus model, Klamerus helped Howard Tibbals set up his famous Howard Brothers Circus at the Ringling for the better part of a year.
Showfolks is at 5204 North Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota and will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
In addition to seeing the various models, this is an opportunity to be inside this special club founded specifically for circus showfolks.
