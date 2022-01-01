The subtle seasons of Venice

Much of the continental U.S. is divided into four distinct seasons. In Venice, we have two — wet and dry or non-snowbird and snowbird.
The reasons for the seasons are metaphorically parallel: strong fronts out of the north signal the start of the dry season, and strong migration from the north signals the start of the snowbird season.
Again, they parallel each other in timing: the end of October brings both northerlies and northerners to Florida.
Snowbirds arriving in November know that the climate will be summerlike compared to what they leave behind. But Florida flora is also entering its fall season in November. The rain and hurricane seasons have passed.
The spring and summer blooms of brown-eyed susans, confederate jasmine, crepe myrtle, and pentas are transitioning to their winter modes. The sun is also moving south, taking a few hours of warmth and light with it — bringing a slowing of the biological processes of many plants. It’s their sleepy time.
Yet, even during Florida’s winter, you can have color if you step out of Nature’s Notebook and into the places where nature wears its winter wardrobe.
You won’t see the grass’ emerald summer coat. The crepe myrtle’s massive blooms are gone, as are its leaves. Even Florida’s state wildflower, the Coreopsis, its butterfly friendly porter weeds, and the bee-friendly coral honeysuckles are napping.
The best example of a winter blooming tree is the purple Hong Kong orchid. It’s not really an orchid, but you might mistake it for one. The tree covers itself with striking purple blooms and offers November through February fragrance.
Take a walk in Heritage Park from downtown Venice to Venice Beach beneath the Hong Kong orchid trees. And, take a whiff along the way.
If you are looking for blooming flowers throughout the winter, consider ixora, jatropha, vinca, hibiscus, plumbago, lantana, and blue daze, most of which are available at local garden centers.
Blooms aren’t the only way to bring color to the snowbird season. Last summer’s berries hang around as winter feasts for native birds. The beautyberry saves its brilliant purple sphere-shaped berry clusters for the late fall and winter.
The trick is seeing them before the birds do.
Another Florida native, the yaupon holly, offers what you want from holly during the holidays — small holly-like leaves and plenty of berries. Without the snow. The shiny-leaf coffee flashes its brilliant red berries through the holidays — but don’t expect to brew it for your next cup of java.
Beyond flowers and berries, Florida offers a broad array of plants with bright foliage and textures. You can’t beat the colors of crotons combined with the varied textures and shapes of their leaves. The copperleaf is a mass of mixed yellows, reds, creams, and yes, copper colors.
Let’s not forget the Ti plant. Its upright structure and long red, magenta, and pink-hued leaves can give a vertical look in a small space.
How about shade plants? The ubiquitous variegated arboricola adds bright creamy yellows and lime greens to your low-light haunts. Or seek out a tricolor oyster plant with its cream, green, and deep pink leaves
And, if you are big into grasses, you gotta locate the Florida native muhly grass and its Florida-friendly pal, pandanus grass. Pandanus is variegated green and yellow, comes in dwarf and large clumps, and it is not the kind of grass you mow.
Nature’s Notebook challenges you to explore the rainbow of colors outside your door. I’m sure you could fill your own notebook or your garden beds.
Saved the best for last ... it makes a great holiday gift and it’s free.
The Florida-Friendly Landscaping Guide to Plant Selection & Landscape Design
This will be your “go to” publication. It features hundreds of full-color photos of plants with details on where, when, and how to plant in an easy-to-use format.
It is published by the University of Florida-IFAS (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension). Order a hard copy online and it will be sent to you, or download it and use it as an app. You can download it or order it at: bit.ly/34bheFD
