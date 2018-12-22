Imagine getting a new heart valve without everything that open-heart surgery involves, from having your sternum sawed open to eight weeks of recuperation.
That’s what patients at Venice Regional Bayfront Health (VRBH) can expect if they qualify for transcatheter aortic valve replacement — TAVR.
The less-invasive procedure is Food and Drug Administration-approved for high- and intermediate-risk patients with severe aortic stenosis — narrowing of the aortic valve — who are less likely to be able to tolerate open-heart surgery.
The condition forces the heart to beat harder to keep blood circulating, which in turn builds up heart muscle that shrinks the chamber doing the pumping.
Replacing the valve reduces the strain on the heart and increases blood — oxygen — flow right away.
‘God-made’
In a TAVR procedure, patients get a new valve via a catheter, similar to the way a stent is implanted to open an artery, interventional cardiologist Dr. Ed Bermudez said.
The valve is “God-made,” cardiac surgeon Dr. John Galat said — fashioned from the membrane surrounding a cow’s heart.
There’s no incision other than to insert the catheter, usually through an artery in the leg. No need to stop the heart so it’s not beating when the old valve is removed and a new one is sown in, because that doesn’t happen.
Discharge is sooner, perhaps as early as the day following the procedure in some cases. There are fewer restrictions on activities post procedure.
The cardiac team has been having dry runs of the procedure in preparation for using it on patients beginning Jan. 7.
The goal is for every team member to know exactly what all the other members are doing — the same level of proficiency they have in other procedures, anesthesiologist Dr. Jonathan Dreier said.
“There is no guessing,” he said.
Awake and talking
Initially, TAVR procedures will be done when the patient is under general anesthesia, though not as deeply as for general surgery. In the future, it may be possible to perform it under local anesthesia.
The replacement valve is crimped around a catheter and snaked up to the aortic valve and positioned, then fixed in place by inflating a balloon. The catheter is removed and the small entry incision is sutured.
At that point the patient’s breathing tube can be removed, Dreier said. That’s done later, in intensive care, after open-heart surgery.
“They’re actually awake and talking after the procedure,” he said.
The total time from when the patient enters the operating room to leaving it will be two to three hours, Dreier said, compared to three or four hours for the average open-heart procedure.
He expects that time to come down as the team builds proficiency. A TAVR procedure can be done in less than an hour at another hospital his group practices in, he said.
‘Immediately better’
The patient spends the night in the ICU for monitoring by the cardiac team, then might have a stay of two or three more days.
But an open-heart surgery patient could be hospitalized up to six days, Galat said, and after discharge will have a recovery period of up to eight weeks, like someone who has a broken leg.
Galat is present during the procedure, although it will be performed by Bermudez or another interventional cardiologist. That’s a precaution in case there’s a need to switch to a surgical procedure, though Galat said he’s never had that happen.
The valves have good longevity, he said, so it’s likely that people receiving one won’t need another one. But a new one can be planted inside the first replacement if necessary, he said.
Regardless of how a new valve is implanted, increased blood flow means that shortness of breath and fatigue improve the next day, Dreier said.
“Any aortic valve replacement is the most rewarding thing we do,” Galat said. “The heart immediately gets better.”
