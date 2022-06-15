Next week, the world is coming to Venice for the American Association of Community Theatre’s International Festival, June 20-26.
Top performers will arrive on the weekend from all over the world to showcase everything from an incredible one-man puppet show to mime and more. Each troupe will present two performances.
The first one will be adjudicated. Audience members are welcome to stay to hear what the judges have to say.
But there’s more. All the classrooms in the theater will be filled for a variety of offerings from set painting to audition prep and so much more.
The visitors will be the theater’s guests for the week, staying primarily in homes of residents and being driven back and forth, fed at the theater, taken on tours and celebrated at nightly “afterglows” (another word for party).
Venice Theatre is the only theater in the world to have had this prestigious event more than once (2010, 2014, 2018 and now 2022).
Buy tickets for individual performances, sign up for classes if interested and stop by the trade show in the theater’s lobby. With the world literally here in Venice, you do not want to miss yet one more thing that makes Venice Theatre the second largest community Theater in the U.S., and climbing.
History of VT’s rise in the AACT record book
In Dec. 2007, Venice Little Theatre applied to host the American Association of Community Theatre’s 2010 International Festival, a festival that took inspiration from an international theater festival established in Monaco in 1987 with Oscar-winning Princess Grace (Kelly) and Prince Ranier.
Murray Chase was in his 12th year as the theater’s artistic director and CEO. The theater’s budget had grown from $450,000 in 1995 (when Chase came aboard) to $2.1 million, according to the theater’s 27-page application.
As the theater looks to hosting its fourth AACT International Festival June 20-26, its extensive volunteer force is looking forward to hosting, transporting, entertaining and feeding all the international Thespians who will be coming from all over the world.
As Venice Theatre has grown from Venice Little Theatre since its founding in 1950, so has Worldfest.
In a history of AACT, two definitions of the word “amateur” are addressed.
“The typical American definition of ‘amateur,’ implying a relative lack of skill, is not accepted...” Instead, “Amateur is used in the context of ‘to love;’ thus an amateur is one who does something for love and pleasure rather than for monetary remuneration.”
That has come through loud and clear in the three festivals presented in Venice since 2010, when the local theater hosted its first one, three years after filing its initial application.
In 2018, a total of 13 troupes set up and performed shows in one-hour time slots, followed by adjudication of the troupe’s initial performance.
If the 2018 format is followed, the first two adjudicated performances will be Monday evening with the rest of the performances continuing through Saturday afternoon and an awards presentation Saturday evening.
Some troupes perform in their native language. Some perform in mime and the rest in English. Past festival-goers have come away realizing that actions do “speak louder than words.”
The language of theater is said to be universal. Judging by the camaraderie of attendees at the three previous Venice festivals, that is just as true during performances as it is during the many classes offered, as well as during the lunch, dinner and afterglow parties.
One performer, Caio Stoli of Brazil, is returning for the third time, his second festival at Venice, with a wonderful show he has performed all over the world. See it! He was here in 2010 and then came back on his own to present more performances two years later.
Most ticket buyers will want to see each and every performance, although single tickets are available for individual performances as well.
The schedule is still to be finalized but likely will have two performances Monday evening followed by afternoon and evening performances continuing through the week.
In addition to the theatrical performances, members of the American Association of Community Theatres will have meetings of various committees, and other participants will attend workshops and classes to hone skills in set painting, hip hop, resources and solutions for musical theatre, documentary acting, circus techniques, physical technique, monologue competition and more.
Classes are generally held on the theater’s second floor in the upstairs paint room, upstairs studio, education and president’s room.
The 2018 festival included a field trip to tour the home of Asolo Rep in Sarasota and a Snook Haven river party. “Afterglow” parties offer a chance for everyone to meet and mingle most nights in Michael Biehl Park and the back parking lot of the theater.
Chase said the biennial format makes it easier to produce because there is less volunteer retraining involved. At the 2014 AACT festival in Venice, Chase was awarded the Art Cole Lifetime of Leadership Award by AACT.
With the new tech center up and running, visiting thespians will no doubt enjoy tours of that facility and, if they need help with sets or set components, it will be even easier to provide that help than in the past.
The theater’s newly enhanced lobby will host a trade show where attendees can purchases scripts, posters, DVDs, T-shirts and other items pertaining to theater.
Everyone is welcome. Buy a ticket to a single event, all the productions, one class or several classes. Stroll the trade show and see the world right here in Venice.
Hundreds of volunteers are needed for this production. They have as much fun as the international and national delegates and visitors.
Volunteers host visitors, drive them to and from the theater, serve meals in the big tent in the parking lot and escort them on sightseeing tours of the area.
To purchase tickets for the festival go to: venicetheatre.org/international/
