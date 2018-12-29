Editor’s note: We are highlighting some of the top stories of the year. See these stories throughout today’s front section.
Looking back, 2018 may go down as the Year of Red Tide in Florida. Not because it was the worst outbreak in history, but because it’s the worst outbreak in memory for many in the state.
Thousands of fish kills were reported in the Gulf, as were thousands of deaths of turtles, dolphins, manatees and even alligators. Red tide blooms were even reported on the Atlantic side of the state, just as blue-green algae blooms were causing similar devastation on the east coast.
First reported in November 2017, the red tide bacteria Karena Brevis turned the Gulf waters brown by August and large fish kills kept beach goers away, costing millions in local revenue.
Regular beach clean ups were necessary to keep the stench from red tide, which can cause breathing difficulty in some, and dead sea creatures from creating a biological hazard.
Gulf counties posted signage along the beaches to advise visitors and tourists about the water conditions. Some communities experienced brief beach closures.
The red tide blooms that begin far offshore, and meander with the wind and currents, still persist today, albeit at lower levels. They can last for weeks or more than a year. The last large bloom occurred in 2007, but smaller occasional red tide micro blooms have occurred since.
In August, Governor Rick Scott issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency and providing $4 million in emergency funds due to impacts of red tide in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
At its peak this summer, the Venice City Council took action, inviting scientists to weigh in on the blooms to give it a basis upon which to take action to reduce nutrients thought to worsen red tide’s impact.
Some, like monitoring city outfalls for nutrient pollution, were adopted. Some are still under study.
The environmental catastrophe became politicized as advocates blamed those currently in power for the naturally occurring blooms. A group called Hands Along the Water formed to raise awareness of the disaster. Campaign fliers specifically blamed Republican candidates for the mess, although a majority of voters didn’t buy the argument.
It’s given the local Environmental Advisory Board new life, as they work to explore and bring forth environmental-friendly initiatives for the city to consider, like re-establishing mandatory septic tank inspections.
Meanwhile, the scientific community continues to study why red tide blooms occur, and what impacts bloom outbreaks, with an eye on one day coming up with better ways to keep Gulf waters pollution free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.