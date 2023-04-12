Every day since Hurricane Ian reduced Venice Theatre's stagehouse to little more than rags and memories, it has been onward and upward for the country's number one community theatre.
I can't stand Venice Theatre being number two to any other theater, especially when comparisons are made.
The Omaha Playhouse may have a slightly bigger program or whatever it is but it does not have some 1,500 volunteers, and I doubt very much that its larger community of some 450,000 could produce as much money per capita as quickly as has been done here in Venice with its resident population of just 23,000 or so.
Thanks to Ian, the theater needs at least $4 million in donations in addition to what it will receive from insurance. If Venice had a similar population base to that of the Omaha Playhouse, all it would need would be a $10 check from each resident.
If that were to occur in Venice, the theater would have about $250,000. Instead, the incredible art-savvy members of this community have already donated some $2 million.
While it still needs another $2 million to put things right with the William H. Jervey Jr. mainstage, somehow we all will dig deep and it will come.
The mainstage had just reopened after a major renovation funded primarily by Jervey, for whom that facility was named. That beautiful facility was left in tatters with a broken chandelier hanging above the stage and only ribbons left from its relatively new mainstage curtain.
Even the ghost light had succumbed to a broken neck.
But this is Venice. Other venues, churches, schools and businesses rose to the occasion within hours to offer space in which to continue the theater's hefty program of shows and classes and more.
From St. Marks Church, Venice Community Center to Pine View School, members of this community have stepped forward.
Venice Theatre's development director Eric Waters wasted no time in estimating needs and mapping out ways to reach what would be a staggering goal for the likes of any theater needing to replace its mainstage area, let alone a theater of the caliber of this one in this town.
Several of the theater's most ardent donors were quick to pledge support but they cannot do it all. Eric quickly figured that a gift of $72 per month would yield $1,000, something that a very large percentage of residents would be able to do.
When matching grants were secured for many of those donations, the sun began to shine again.
At this point, if we can match what has already been done these past months in the coming year, we will make it. As soon as my monthly donation is complete, I have already planned to do it again.
I have said this before but it needs to be said often. That a town the size of Venice can support such a theater, symphony and art center sets this city apart from any city I know of anywhere in this country.
What that means to each of us who own property here is that our investment is worth at least 20 percent more than the same living quarters would be worth in any similar size city, whether in Florida or elsewhere.
Yet, real estate taxes are low compared to most other states and we have no state income tax, nor state inheritance tax.
As an economics major, I learned early on about the importance of location and location and did I mention location? If you are a homeowner, even if you have never been to the theater, please give but also try to secure a ticket to one of the shows.
Nearly every show is sold out but at nearly every performance there are a few no-shows. Take a chance and head over to the theater to see if you can secure a last-minute ticket.
There is no bad seat. The sets are stupendous and so is the acting, singing and dancing.
If you are looking for something else to do, volunteer. Those nearly 1,500 volunteers are there because they love what they do and have made incredible friends in the process.
When an organization has volunteers who have remained volunteers for 30 and more years, it might be that those people are having fun, doing great things while making wonderful friends.
Coming up in 2024 is the theater's fifth hosting of the American Association of Community Theatre's International Theatre Festival with thespians coming from such countries as Italy, Australia, German, England, Brazil and more.
At the previous festival in 2022, there was even a video representation from the Ukraine. As a volunteer, you can host an actor, transport the players from guest quarters to the theater or help serve them meals.
Definitely buy tickets to at least some of the performances. Sign up for classes. Mingle at the parties.
Venice Theater is the only theater in the U.S. to host this wonderful event a second time, let alone five. Actually, it was awarded the event as its permanent home several years ago because it does such a great job.
But then this theater does everything so well that all those actors cannot wait to return and most if not all the hosts seem to volunteer as hosts at every festival.
That also is why residents keep signing up for annual ticket deals, lest they miss a show.
The staff continues to knock itself out. They began by creating a new 132-sea theater in the Raymond Center within just 55 days of the hurricane.
Volunteers also stepped up their work, doing whatever they could do in all the needed jobs. They even went ahead with a volunteer party in the theatre's rear parking lots just two weeks after the hurricane.
If ever a theater, its staff and volunteers and its community embodied a true "Show Must Go On" spirit, these people proved it. So have several children who have raised serious money by selling lemonade and such.
Please, join me and everyone else who loves that theater and give whatever you can give. The percentage of givers is even more important than the amount each gives.
The higher the percentage of resident givers, the more the big donors will give.
PS. If you live in Omaha, I still respect your theater but this year, Venice Theatre needs you more.
Kim Cool can be contacted at kcool@VeniceGondolier.com.
