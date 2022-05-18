There's an art to auditioning. Improve the odds STAFF REPORT May 18, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An old garage and the former Kentucky Military School gymnasium and armory today serve as the home of Venice Theatre, the second most important community theater in the United States. SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Venice Theatre is offering two free “audition information” sessions.Both sessions will cover various audition topics/questions, specifically concerning auditions that require prepared monologues.Each session will cover the same material designed to inform both the theater novice and the stage veteran.The first session will be offered by Venice Theatre Lead Instructor and veteran director/actor Brad Wages, and the second session by Venice Theatre’s Artistic Director, Benny Sato Ambush.Participants may attend either or both.The instructors will outline the reasons for auditioning with monologues, and will cover such topics as:How to find out about auditions.How to find monologues appropriate for you.Slating/ First ImpressionsWhat to wearWhat to do during your monologue auditionVarious do’s and don’ts.Questions/AnswersNote: These sessions are informational and not a ‘hands-on’ coaching session for the participants.When and whereSaturday 10 to 11 a.m. Instructor: Brad Wages Wednesday May 25, 7 to 8 p.m. Instructor: Benny Sato AmbushWhere? Check-in at the Venice Theatre lobby, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.More audition prep workshops and classes are available through the theater’s Education and Community Engagement Department.Why take a class?You will be best prepared and more likely to be cast if you know:The actor’s processThe vocabulary of actingBasic audition techniquesWhat an actor does.Having had at least some introductory training in acting and auditioning from any reputable source will exponentially enhance your chances of being cast. Venice Theatre offers such opportunities.Register Now.On stage now and coming up“Hamlet” on stage now thru May 29.“The Wind in the Willows” opens Friday and runs thru May 29.Summer Classes and Camps start May 31. (Official scholarship application deadline has passed, but the education office will still accept late applications this week.)June 1: Deadline to purchase a “Jervey 5” Subscription (formerly known as a MainStage Subscription) Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice teen wins Miss Teen Universe competition Crisp & Green debuts in Florida at Venice location Legion Post No. 159 sued for sexual harassment Man dies after swimming struggle at Venice Beach Pediatrician offers advice during formula shortage Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
