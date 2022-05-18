Venice Theatre's main building

An old garage and the former Kentucky Military School gymnasium and armory today serve as the home of Venice Theatre, the second most important community theater in the United States.

Venice Theatre is offering two free “audition information” sessions.

Both sessions will cover various audition topics/questions, specifically concerning auditions that require prepared monologues.

Each session will cover the same material designed to inform both the theater novice and the stage veteran.

The first session will be offered by Venice Theatre Lead Instructor and veteran director/actor Brad Wages, and the second session by Venice Theatre’s Artistic Director, Benny Sato Ambush.

Participants may attend either or both.

The instructors will outline the reasons for auditioning with monologues, and will cover such topics as:

How to find out about auditions.

How to find monologues appropriate for you.

Slating/ First Impressions

What to wear

What to do during your monologue audition

Various do’s and don’ts.

Questions/Answers

Note: These sessions are informational and not a ‘hands-on’ coaching session for the participants.

When and where

Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. Instructor: Brad Wages


Wednesday May 25, 7 to 8 p.m. Instructor: Benny Sato Ambush

Where? Check-in at the Venice Theatre lobby, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.

More audition prep workshops and classes are available through the theater’s Education and Community Engagement Department.

Why take a class?

You will be best prepared and more likely to be cast if you know:

The actor’s process

The vocabulary of acting

Basic audition techniques

What an actor does.

Having had at least some introductory training in acting and auditioning from any reputable source will exponentially enhance your chances of being cast. Venice Theatre offers such opportunities.

On stage now and coming up

“Hamlet” on stage now thru May 29.

“The Wind in the Willows” opens Friday and runs thru May 29.

Summer Classes and Camps start May 31. (Official scholarship application deadline has passed, but the education office will still accept late applications this week.)

June 1: Deadline to purchase a “Jervey 5” Subscription (formerly known as a MainStage Subscription)

