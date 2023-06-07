The twin priests, Robert and Richard Beligatti, with the late Bishop Fulton Sheen, on the day of their ordination in Rochester, N.Y. This past June 1, they celebrated the 50th anniversary of their ordination.
PHOTOS BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Father Richard spends more time on reading and calligraphy but he did paint this icon several years ago.
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Father Richard used calligraphy to describe the icon he painted of Jesus, “the leader and perfecter of the faith.”
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Father Robert with one of nearly 100 icons he has painted over the years.
PHOTOS BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Father Robert’s desk includes a photo of St. Peter’s, a photo of his ordination by Bishop Sheen, one of his original icons and a religious statue, plus an offering envelope for Epiphany Cathedral.
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY CHUILLI
Statue of the Virgin Mary is cherished by the twin priests at their home in Venice.
VENICE — June 1 was the 55th anniversary of the ordination of twin brothers Robert and Richard Beligatti to the priesthood.
They were ordained by none other than the late Bishop Fulton J. Sheen, who had what has been considered the most popular religious show on television in history. His shows aired in the 1950s and 1960s on several networks.
