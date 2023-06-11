VENICE — June 1 was the 55th anniversary of the ordination of twin brothers Robert and Richard Beligatti to the priesthood.

They were ordained by Bishop Fulton Sheen, who had what has been considered the most popular religious show on television in history. His shows aired in the 1950s and 1960s on several networks.


   

