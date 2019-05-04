If you find carillon music “ap-pealing,” you’re in luck this weekend.
Thanks to a partnership between Venice Institute For Performing Arts and Venice Carillon Society, a 13-ton, 48-bell carillon has found a home at the Venice Center for the Performing Arts (VPAC) on the Venice High School campus.
The dedication concert for the Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon is Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
The instrument is one of only three portable carillons in the western hemisphere. It came to Venice from Ohio with the help of Wylie Crawford, a certified carilloneur and past president of the World Carillon Federation.
He pitched the idea to the City Council in February but it deferred making a decision until staff had been able to consider it.
Crawford wanted the city to find a secure, “semi-permanent” location for the instrument; insure it; and publicize concerts.
It would need an area about the size of a tennis court with seating for an audience and a fence to protect it, according to his proposal.
If that could be arranged, Crawford said he would commit to playing concerts and teaching other people to play, both for free.
The loudness of the carillon made most city parks unsuitable locations and the unknown costs also weighed against accepting the offer, Public Works Director James Clinch wrote in a memo to City Manager Ed Lavallee.
He suggested VPAC, the Venice Municipal Airport and Legacy Park as options, but putting the carillon on airport property would need Federal Aviation Administration approval and a planned bandshell at Legacy Park had already been nixed over noise concerns.
That left VPAC. The Sarasota County School Board gave its OK and the carillon was installed in front of the building Thursday.
Crawford will start giving lessons in the fall to anyone with basic music-reading ability. If you’re interested in lessons, call Venice Institute for Performing Arts at 941-218-3779
The entrance to the VPAC parking lot is off Bahama Avenue. If you’re going to the hour-long concert, bring a chair.
