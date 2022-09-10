Book display

Underneath paper bags, people can reveal a banned book after reading the reasons for it being challenged.

VENICE — Incitement to violence, offensive language and sexual content were some of the reasons a book covered by a paper bag was banned.

If someone lifted up that bag, it revealed the Bible.

Banned books teen section

Right: A display in the Venice Public Library’s teen section shows banned or challenged books at any point of time in the U.S.


Banned books

The Venice Public Library has a banned books display for the American Library Association’s banned books week from Sept. 18-24.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments