VENICE — Incitement to violence, offensive language and sexual content were some of the reasons a book covered by a paper bag was banned.
If someone lifted up that bag, it revealed the Bible.
VENICE — Incitement to violence, offensive language and sexual content were some of the reasons a book covered by a paper bag was banned.
If someone lifted up that bag, it revealed the Bible.
The paper bags covering banned books can be found on a display at the William H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Public Library.
The books on the display were at some point challenged or removed from a school or library in the U.S. Some of the reasons for removing the books included inappropriate content, offensive language, morbid or depressing themes, and being occult or religious.
In honor of the American Library Association’s banned books week from Sept. 18-24, the Venice library has a banned book display throughout September. The idea behind the week is to highlight both current and historical challenges to books in libraries, schools, or bookstores across the country.
“It’s a big topic in today’s world,” Assistant Manager Diana Horvat said about censorship.
Horvat mentioned a library’s mission is intellectual freedom, which showcases all points of view without restriction. Another part of the library’s mission is to provide access of information to everyone.
“Beliefs are formed by discourse,” she said.
Blaise Kyrios and Isla Jiang, both employees at the Venice Public Library, were the creative minds behind the banned book display. Most books had “x”s on them, while three books were placed underneath paper bags for people to reveal the titles.
“Everyone is really enjoying looking under the bags,” Horvat said about the display receiving positive comments.
There was another banned book display in the teen section of the library.
Horvat and Venice Public Library Manager Katie Dow explained banned books were more challenged in the U.S. since the government does not ban books. However, some other countries do have complete bans and people can get in legal trouble.
One of the prompts on the display said, “Parents have the right to decide what their kids can read. People don’t have the right to decide what other people (children or not) can read. That’s called censorship.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.