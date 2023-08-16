Often, a fashion show like “Days of Wine and Roses” says elegant.

The Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women fashion show provided fancy with roses and gold centerpieces on the tables. Now that is elegant.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments