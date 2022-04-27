Teresa Woodard, Bob Vedder and Rod Barnes experienced Venice community spirit at the Venice Beautification Party at the Venice Train Depot. Theresa and Rod are the America In Bloom judges looking at cities of 20,000 to 30,000 and choosing the best ones for special recognition.
(From left) Nancy Woodley, Russ Johnson and Monty Andrews take time to reluctantly celebrate Russ’ retirement as a VABI volunteer. In leaving, this terrific person donated his truck to the group after making sure it was in perfect driving condition.
Greg and Lynn Field helped serve Gold Rush Barbecue at the VABI volunteer appreciation party and celebration. The colorful dessert cupcakes looked like the pretty flowers VABI volunteers plant throughout Venice.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
John Henshaw likes to party. He celebrates Venice any chance he gets. He is one of the generous VABI volunteers.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
