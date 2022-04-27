After a day of touring beautiful Venice and seeing our parks and avenues, the America in Bloom judges — Teresa Woodard and Rod Barnes — experienced “Venice Magic.”

They met and partied with the volunteers who create the beauty. They got to see first-hand what those of us who live here call “the heart of Venice.”

The Venice Historic Train Depot was aglow with color and energy at the VABI party. Volunteers wore their colorful shirts. There were flowers on the tables and pink tablecloths.

Monty Andrews introduced longtime volunteer Russ Johnson, who recently announced his retirement. The audience groaned, knowing how unselfishly Russ worked every day.

The judges sitting at a front row table got to see Venice love in bloom. Everyone applauded, laughed at stories and celebrated and thanked Russ, not just his work.

The Gold Rush barbecue dinner hit the spot. The buffet was served by VABI volunteers. Table talk included Tracy Ivey announcing her butterfly garden at Blalock Park has babies.

In fact, there are triplets on one of the leaves. Diners learned there are additional butterfly gardens in the Urban Forest.

A former Venice mayor once said he believed God created heaven, then Venice. Aren’t we just the luckiest people that God decided to bring us all to this special place, too?

Save the Date

The Venice Heritage annual dinner with speaker John McCarthy will be at the Venice Yacht Club on May 5. Tickets are $60.


Visit veniceheritage.org or call 941-237-0478 for information.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is John Henshaw. Whenever you see one of the VABI signs at parks in town, you can know for sure John is responsible.

He also prints banners and whatever script is needed. His work hangs at many events in Venice.

In addition to being a generous contributor, John is a fun contributor. He is always uplifting and positive. He doesn’t hesitate to give a crew a “Well done.”

He likes being involved and on hand. John is one of the thousands in Ft. Myers at the infamous Venice High baseball championship game at 1 a.m.

John loves spending time with his family. They often attend Venice High events together. John sometimes posts on Facebook.

He is fun and kind and a nice friend. John has a gentle spirit.

He is one of the men who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

