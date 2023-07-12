These are the leaders of the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County. They are officers and board members. From left, standing in the back, are Joe Pokorny, Nancy Pike, David Williams, Nancy McIntyre, Polly Skinner, Paddy Padmanabhan, president, Del Rubin-Smithers, Mary Lou Belisle and Peter Norman. Seated from left to right are Janita Wisch, Trish Roberts, Kren Bridegam and Sue Spayd.
Joe Giorgianni and his new student Semra Karagay get ready to enjoy lunch. Semra told the group at the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County Tutor Appreciation luncheon about her journey learning English.
Ilona Fuerbeck, left, and teacher Trish Roberts enjoy their work together. Trish is a retired teacher who enjoys working one-on-one with Ilona, who read a nice speech about her success at the luncheon.
Irina Sivak, left, and Nadia Ispova sample the delicious food at the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County Tutor Appreciation luncheon. Nadia is from Belarus and is new to learning English and American customs.
