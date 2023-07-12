Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County saves lives. At their Tutor Appreciation Luncheon, nearly 100 gathered to celebrate success stories.

Trish Roberts is a retired teacher. She stood proudly as her student Ilona Fuerbeck read an essay she wrote about her journey learning English and how it impacted her life.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments