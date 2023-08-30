For some people, life is just so so. For the Venice Area Quilt Guild members, life is sew sew. Their delivery crew recently dropped off more than 300 colorful lap quilts to the Headstart Program of Sarasota County.

The first batch went to Children First in Venice.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

