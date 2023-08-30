Anticipating Hurricane Idalia: As we closely monitor the developments of Hurricane Idalia, we want to proactively address the potential disruptions to our print delivery services. The safety of our carriers and your well-being are our top priorities. Therefore, we are anticipating the delivery of your Wednesday Daily Sun will be delayed, our carriers will deliver as conditions allow.
The delivery crew from the Venice Area Quilters Guild includes, from left, Nancy Zamoff, Donna Blair, Cathy Day, Joan Cusack, Barbara Freese, Tavia Zeidler, Pinky Stewar and Lucy Maro. They delivered more than 300 lap quilts for children to the Sarasota County Headstart Program.
The terrific Children First Staff enjoyed all the luscious colorful lap quilts delivered by the Venice Area Quilters Guild for the students. The staff includes, from left, Evan Ackerman, Philip Tavill, Amelia Blunt and Karen Pharo.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Amelia Blunt, regional coordinator for Children First, helps unload a bag full of lap quilts sewn and donated to Headstart by the Venice Area Quilters Guild.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Junior is excited to have a colorful lap quilt of his own delivered to Children First by the Venice Area Quilters Guild.
For some people, life is just so so. For the Venice Area Quilt Guild members, life is sew sew. Their delivery crew recently dropped off more than 300 colorful lap quilts to the Headstart Program of Sarasota County.
