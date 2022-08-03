With mermaids and sea horses all over Venice, it was only natural that the Venice Art Center would have a live mermaid at its annual Family Fun day this past Saturday.

“We expected 400 and got 1,200,” Venice Art Center director Mary Moscatellli said about the 3-hour event this past Saturday. “We ran out of hot dogs and called Michael Bacon of Brewburgers, BrewZaBagel and Shuck and Ale. He brought more hot dogs and Patrick Jaehne of Patrick Air ran over to Publix and bought 200 buns.”


