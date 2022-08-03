During the opportunities to create their own art this past Saturday at the Venice Art Center’s Family Fun Day, Margaret smiles at her granddaughter, Stella, as she’s showing her choice of paint color for the rock she has painted.
It’s all about getting the right amount of glue on a gem to be fastened onto the mermaid’s tail hat that children had the opportunity to decorate for themselves at the “Under the Sea”-themed Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center.
Parents and children stand in one of the narrow corridors of the Venice Art Center as they wait their turn to enter one of the two rooms offering the chance to paint rocks and shells, or decorate their own mermaid tail hats.
The loving patience of an older brother is seen as Quinn Axtman feeds his sister, Adaline, some of his flavored shaved ice at the Venice Art Center’s Family Fun Day, held July 30.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
During the opportunities to create their own art this past Saturday at the Venice Art Center’s Family Fun Day, Margaret smiles at her granddaughter, Stella, as she’s showing her choice of paint color for the rock she has painted.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Nate Bibb, who has been taking classes at the Venice Art Center through the summer break, smiles and shows off his Pikachu ensemble during the Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
It’s all about getting the right amount of glue on a gem to be fastened onto the mermaid’s tail hat that children had the opportunity to decorate for themselves at the “Under the Sea”-themed Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Children, accompanied by their parents, wait in line to have their picture taken with the Venice Art Center’s live mermaid at the “Under the Sea”-themed Family Fun Day.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Children were allowed to use chalk outside on the ground at the front of the Venice Art Center during the Family Fun Day event.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Lunch was part of the Family Fun Day experience, with free hot dogs, chips, and cold thirst-quenching water.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Parents and children stand in one of the narrow corridors of the Venice Art Center as they wait their turn to enter one of the two rooms offering the chance to paint rocks and shells, or decorate their own mermaid tail hats.
With mermaids and sea horses all over Venice, it was only natural that the Venice Art Center would have a live mermaid at its annual Family Fun day this past Saturday.
“We expected 400 and got 1,200,” Venice Art Center director Mary Moscatellli said about the 3-hour event this past Saturday. “We ran out of hot dogs and called Michael Bacon of Brewburgers, BrewZaBagel and Shuck and Ale. He brought more hot dogs and Patrick Jaehne of Patrick Air ran over to Publix and bought 200 buns.”
Bacon provided all the hot dogs for the event.
Bacon stayed to help cook, and Jaehne brought his whole team to help with the event, including set-up, cooking and tear down.
“LueAnne Wood (Realtor) sponsored the beverages,” Moscatelli said. “She was having so much fun she stayed all day, handing out fans.” (The temperature was in the high 90s on a sunny Saturday morning.)
As popular as the food and drink were, the “live mermaid (portrayed by Giovanna Campione, a VAC intern from Venice High School) seems to have not only stolen the show but seriously worried one of the young visitors to the event.
“Hurry, hurry, you have to get her back in the ocean,” said one little boy who was concerned about the “real” mermaid.
“The little kids were fascinated by the live mermaid,” Moscatelli said.
Two other children arrived dressed as a mermaid and a seahorse, Moscatelli added.
The art center’s current fundraiser is responsible for the 50 seahorses and 32 mermaids primarily in the downtown area plus a seahorse gondolier in front of the Venice Gondolier building.
It was painted by local artist Mike Moffat, who also fashioned a proper Gondolier hat for the statue. The sea creatures will be on display another 18 months or so before being auctioned off and sent to their permanent homes, mostly in this area but also to several other states.
Moscatelli said the building was close to capacity for last Saturday’s 3-hour event. In addition to eating all those hot dogs, those who attended the event also tried their hand at a variety of art techniques.
VAC offers classes for all ages and in all media from sketching to painting to pottery, photography, jewelry making and more.
Venice Art Center is at 390 S. Nassau Avenue. To learn more, visit veniceartcenter.com or call 941-485-7596.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.