A volunteer brings a load of trash discovered underwater last Sunday morning by a volunteer diver from Suncoast Reef Rovers. Twenty-two divers brought to the surface a vast array of trash ranging from tangled fishing line to an actual Venice recycling bin discovered underwater, complete with barnacles.
PHOTOS BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Volunteers wrestle with some of the variety of items found beneath the water at the North Jetty by volunteer divers from the Suncoast Reef Rovers.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Divers have to mark some areas with colorful floats so that others can come back to remove the heaviest trash at the bottom of the Gulf.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
A diver with all his gear heads into the North Jetty waters to gather garbage left by careless boaters and beach-goers.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
A volunteer hauls a 10-foot length of plastic pipe that was found beneath the water last Sunday at the North Jetty by a diver from the Suncoast Reef Rovers.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Volunteers with Suncoast Reef Rovers gathered last Sunday morning at the North Jetty for the club’s third underwater cleanup of the season.
PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Divers bring the trash to the surface and other volunteers take it to the staging and sorting area.
For proof, check out what 22 volunteer divers from Suncoast Reef Rovers collected last Sunday morning at the North Jetty.
This was their third volunteer underwater cleanup in Venice this summer and once again, they found close to 1,000 pounds of garbage.
They just couldn’t get it all.
Every bit has been put there by humans, tossing stuff overboard from their boats or leaving debris from picnics on the beach that somehow has ended up in the surf and then underwater.
Someone even dragged a Venice solid waste container into the water there.
The divers were assisted by many volunteers who sorted the junk and placed it into containers for proper disposal. Some tangled crab traps had to be left behind because even with the assistance of a Seatow volunteer, the traps were too heavy to raise from the bottom.
Photographer Meredith W. Nicholson was there to record the event with some 400 photos. Samples of what the volunteers did and what they found appear with this story.
