Traveling all the way from Ohio, Leah Schweitzer made a cute mermaid hat at the Family Fun Day at the Venice Art Center. Her grandmother Elaine Schweitzer in the pink print shirt, also from Ohio, and friend Becky Ambron liked the friendliness of the volunteers and the terrific projects.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Lueanne Wood, left, and Mary Moscatelli, executive director of the Venice Art Center, saw that visitors to the Venice Art Center Family Fun Day just kept coming and coming to numbers over 1,000. Lueanne provided all the water for the event.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
This crew grilled 350 hot dogs that were free at the family event. These terrific fun cooks are, from left, Patrick Jaehne, Casey Riley, Mike Bacon and Rich Bruno.
The Venice Art Center invites everyone to “See Art, Feel Art, Create Art.” It’s exactly what happened at their recent Family Fun Day.
More than 1,000 men, women and children celebrated with smears of paint on their clothes, hands and faces. Children got hands muddy sitting in front of a glob of clay at a wheel learning how to model a terrific something.
It was easy to see the fun, noticing the children with blue lips and blue tongues after eating one of the free blue snow cones. It was their badge of honor.
Most children wore the mermaid tail hats they made.
One of the stars of the Family Fun Day was mermaid GiaVanna Campione. She sat comfortably in her inflatable sea shell, long hair flowing and welcomed everyone for pictures.
GiaVanna recently graduated from Venice High School and spent the last few months interning at the Venice Art Center. Her mentor, Executive Director Mary Moscatelli, made sure GiaVanna had the full intern experience.
She was a greeter, helped with day to day workings, helped set up and take down displays and finally the Mermaid Experience.
Art Center teachers and volunteers added to the fun as did the group from the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club. Those helpers were Andrea Johnson, Laura Jo, Aimee Holmes, Linda Echer, Jodie Cooper, Deana Hall, Kathy Moller, Jane Halberg and Margie Simcox.
The hot dog cooks and kitchen staff worked non stop grilling and serving 350 hot dogs.
Dear Lueanne Wood, one of the youngest people at heart we know, donated all the water for the event. Once she heard the steel drum and saw the excitement, she stayed.
