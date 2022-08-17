The Venice Art Center invites everyone to “See Art, Feel Art, Create Art.” It’s exactly what happened at their recent Family Fun Day.

More than 1,000 men, women and children celebrated with smears of paint on their clothes, hands and faces. Children got hands muddy sitting in front of a glob of clay at a wheel learning how to model a terrific something.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

