These breakfast guests represent nonprofits the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women support. They are, standing, from left, Larry Smith, Denise Riley, John Dinka and Peter Casamento. Seated from left, are Jacqueline Zdrojowy, Joyce Scott, Diane Weed and Susan Rohman.
From left, Lorrie Armagnac and Kathy Yaglenski enjoy their work with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women. Kathy is in charge of spirituality. Lorrie holds one of her fan centerpieces. The group has a membership drive called Friend And Neighbor, FAN. Each member is asked to invite a friend or neighbor to join the group. The fan centerpieces are a reminder.
From left, Jan Henry, Mary Jane Szyper and Nancy Gorski are longtime members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women. Nancy was chair of their annual fashion show for more than 15 years, and Jan served on her committee all that time.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women officers for the new year are from left, Katie Morris, president; Mary Jane Szyper, secretary; Jackie Briguglio, president-elect; and Bernadette Raftery, treasurer.
PHOTOS BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Congratulations are in order for the members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women.
The group raised more than $25,000 for local charities last year. Their community outreach included making 2,000 dresses and play clothes for children and hundreds of beautiful rosaries. One of their projects was shoe boxes for seniors during the holidays.
The remarkable thing about this group is the work they do seems effortless. The big fundraisers each year are a tea, a fashion show and a huge jewelry sale.
Chairmen step up, committees volunteer, details are assigned and the event is a success. The ideas are always fresh and new.
The leaders and members of OLOLCCW set a high bar for excellence with each project, including their monthly meetings. Decorations, themes, entertainment and food are well thought out.
Food at the potlucks is sensational, and there is always enough for two parties plus.
The group recently installed a new slate of officers and board members. They are Katie Morris, Mary Jayne Szyper, Mary Snow, Kathy Yaglenski, Jackie Briguglio, Bernadette Raftery, Florence Tanner, Lorrie Armagnac and Amy O’Leary.
These leaders have already set their calendar for the coming year. A “Riding Waves with Santa Tea” is scheduled for Nov 16. A bus trip to see “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Coat” is set for Jan 18, Jewelry Sale for Jan. 28 and 29 and, finally, the Hearts and Roses Fashion Show at Plantation Golf and Country Club on Feb. 8.
Membership is $25 per year. For info, contact Lorrie at 203-313-2688 or Amy at 513-638-0883.
The group’s motto is, “May every experience in life be a door that opens your heart.”
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is the new president of the OLOLCCW, Katie Morris. She takes over the presidency with big shoes to fill and is off and running.
Katie has a cheery, fun disposition, and it is contagious. She is also super organized.
The end of year brunch was a fine example of things to come in the new year. The atmosphere was friendly. Katie and her crew were welcoming.
There was a lot of business and many introductions. The event moved quickly with plenty of time for socializing and a delicious meal.
Katie Morris and her members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women are a group that makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
