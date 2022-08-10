Congratulations are in order for the members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women.

The group raised more than $25,000 for local charities last year. Their community outreach included making 2,000 dresses and play clothes for children and hundreds of beautiful rosaries. One of their projects was shoe boxes for seniors during the holidays.


Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

