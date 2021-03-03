VENICE — Another COVID-19 vaccine was approved Saturday as 2,000 people were in the process of getting a Pfizer vaccine shot at the Venice Municipal Airport and hundreds more were receiving the Moderna vaccine at the Sarasota Square Mall.
The approval of a third vaccine — and the expansion of both the people who can provide shots and those eligible for them — could soon greatly increase the number of Floridians immunized against COVID-19.
The good news comes with a few caveats, however.
The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine received emergency-use authorization Saturday, but it’s not available quite yet.
The state may get an allocation of the vaccine this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference in Tallahassee on Monday. The allotment that has been discussed is 175,000 doses, he added.
Although testing showed the vaccine slightly less effective against a mild case of the illness than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, it offered 100% protection against hospitalization and death.
“If you have an opportunity to take the J&J, take the J&J,” DeSantis said.
The 175,000-dose allotment would be enough to cover most of the people he added to the eligibility list by executive order Monday: sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-12 school employees age 50 and up.
As of Wednesday, vaccines for them, with proof of employment, will be offered at state-run and federal sites but at not clinics operated by local departments of health, though they may join the program later.
Department of Health-Sarasota Public Information Officer Steve Huard said its site at the Sarasota Square Mall is still appointment-only and won’t accept walk-ins with a doctor’s note.
Newly eligible people should contact their doctor or local hospital about a vaccination, he said.
Federal vaccination sites in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando and Miami are expected to open this week, DeSantis said.
Appointments should be scheduled via the state registry, either by calling 866-201-7170 in Sarasota County or by registering at MyVaccine.Fl.gov.
DeSantis’ order also authorized medical and osteopathic physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists to vaccinate people of any age “determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.”
Those providers became eligible to vaccinate all eligible people under an executive order DeSantis signed Feb. 26. That would include the people newly eligible.
A physician’s statement that the “extremely vulnerable” person is eligible under criteria on a Florida Department of Health form is required.
Latest clinics
The department has first-dose clinics set for Wednesday and Friday and second-dose clinics on Thursday and Saturday at the mall.
In addition, the state Incident Management Team will be back at the Venice Community Center on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to provide second shots for people vaccinated there last month.
By the numbers
The state reported 7,075 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a seemingly huge spike after reporting only 1,817 cases on Monday, the lowest number in months.
But the number of tests reflected in Monday’s report was only about a quarter to a third of the number taken most days over the last two weeks.
The positivity rate reported Monday — 6.30% — was actually higher than on Tuesday — 5.69% — when more than four times as many results were reported.
The state also reported an additional 139 deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 31,142 since March 1, 2020.
Sarasota County reported 57 new cases and a positivity rate of 2.57%, less the half the 5.83% rate on Monday. It was the first time in more than two weeks that the rate had been over 5%.
The county reported one death, making the death toll during the pandemic 743 people.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 36 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with eight of them in the ICU.
Its seven-day positivity rate was 3.4%, compared to 3.3% for the prior period, and it reported one death.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 13 COVID-19 patients Tuesday and it reported one death since Friday.
The Sarasota County School District reported 18 staff and 44 students in isolation Tuesday, and 22 staff and 341 students in quarantine.
In the previous 48 hours, 19 people had been directed to isolate and 88 to quarantine.
