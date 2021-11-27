“Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays” is split between two different casts performing on different nights. Pictured is the red cast with Bill Saro, Amy Blake, Melissa Cripps, Mary Rau-Foster and Derek Dutcher.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY RENEE MCVETY PHOTOGRAPHY
Both casts for “Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays” are ready to bring the holiday cheer to Venice Theatre.
VENICE — Venice Theatre rang in the holiday season with the return of “Assisted Living the Musical: The Home for the Holidays” this weekend.
As part of the “Assisted Living” series written by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett, Brad Wages directed this hilarious holiday sequel full of jokes about getting older.
Split into a red cast and a green cast, each cast comically shows what happens during the holidays while living in an assisted living home called Pelican Roost.
While there was no story line to the musical, each song or acting bit showed a glimpse into the crazy shenanigans through a holiday lens.
Numbers like “Discombobulated,” “The Metabolic Blues,” and “Ballad of the Tennessee Walker” were funny songs about certain acts of aging like dietary issues and walkers.
This holiday musical will make the audience cry-laugh, as I certainly did during the musical number “The Uplifting Holiday Medley,” which was all about a certain medication.
While the entire show was entertaining, it was the little things that really added to the musical.
Each character’s shtick really carried the show.
Melissa Cripps, from the red cast, had a hilarious character who pretended to spit every time she mentioned an ex-husband.
The audience also really got involved with the lawyer character, Derek Dutcher from the red cast, who handed out different “suit” cards for any odd legal situations in the home.
By the end, the audience was yelling out some of the lines with him.
As usual, the set design by Tim Wisgerhof was amazing. The assisted living set was decked out with many beachy holiday themed decor and, of course, pelicans for Pelican Roost. Even the entrance coming into the Pinkerton Theatre had a blow-up hula dancing Santa Claus.
The humor of the musical is catered for people over 55 and has some mature content. However, most adults should thoroughly enjoy the jokes.
This always upbeat and funny musical is the perfect way to get into the holiday mood, while also laughing through every comedic number.
There are several performances left to see the musical until Dec. 19. Showtimes are Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The shows on Saturdays vary between 2 p.m. matinees and 7:30 p.m. performances.
Because of high demand, Wednesday matinees are scheduled on Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
