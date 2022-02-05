VENICE — After the introduction of girls into the Boy Scouts of America, several local girls are gaining the most prestigious ranking in Scouts — Eagle Scout.
Alex Vangor of Venice, Allison LeBeau of Englewood and Autumn Matthews of North Port recently reached the milestone in Scouts.
All part of Troop 26 G, Vangor, 13, was the youngest of the three and the last to join the group because of her younger age. LeBeau and Matthew were founding members.
“It’s nice to see that we are raising our girls to be trailblazers,” said Misty Hassy, the scoutmaster of the troop and Matthews’ mom.
In Feb. 2019, girls were incorporated into Scouts BSA, the new name for the older Scouting program. The year before, girls were allowed in Cub Scouts, the younger program.
Troop 26 G officially started in April 2019 just after the introduction of girls into Scouts.
Despite having a shorter amount of time to complete everything needed to become an Eagle Scout, “they were just determined,” said Hassy about the group of girls.
Unlike Matthews and LeBeau, Vangor started in Cub Scouts since she was too young to join Scouts BSA.
“I joined as soon as we were allowed in,” Vangor said.
She had grown up with her brother in Scouts and participated with his troop before girls were officially allowed.
“I kind of already knew how everything worked,” she said.
As soon as she was of age, Vangor crossed over to Scouts BSA.
Then the journey of obtaining the Eagle Scout ranking began.
She said the first couple of ranks were easy, but it started to change about halfway through.
“They started getting a lot more difficult, so I started to rely on my friends a lot for support,” she said.
To become an Eagle Scout, Scouts are expected to obtain 21 merit badges and complete a service project.
Vangor had 34 merit badges when she became an Eagle Scout, with environmental science, reptiles and amphibians, and horsemanship being her favorites.
For her final Eagle Scout project, Vangor provided a special arena drag, called DragNFly Drag, for InStride Therapy, an organization that offers therapeutic horseback riding.
She held various fundraising opportunities around town and created a GoFundMe page to raise enough to purchase the special drag specifically made for the synthetic arena at InStride.
“People were really supportive,” Vangor said.
While many people stopping by her fundraising booths did not know of girls in Scouts BSA, she said the community was amazing and it was great telling people about girls in Scouts.
Vangor’s mom, Jody, mentioned the girls in Scouts now are “great ambassadors.”
“Your kind of on the cutting edge of something brand new,” Jody Vangor said.
