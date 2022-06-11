You never know what to expect when you attend a Florida Studio Theatre (FST) improv performance. You just know you’re going to enjoy an evening of hilarity watching people be ridiculously creative while they make fools of themselves.
Well, now add the word Theatre after Improv and you get creativity on steroids.
The annual SRQ Improv Festival in Sarasota is always one of my favorites on the Culture Coast calendar, but due to COVID-19 restrictions still lingering, that will have to wait until next year.
However, three SW Florida regulars, who have never missed a performance for the Festival in its 11 years, graciously flew in from their Austin and Los Angeles homes to treat us to three performances of their specialty:
“Improv Theatre.” I had to look it up.
What occurred on Saturday evening was a never-to-be-seen again full-length play.
The trio asked the audience for a title (they selected “The Horse Who Survived”) and then set about to create an entire improvised play with only three square blocks as props.
Their hysterical history of more than a dozen years working together kicked in and won the Trifecta as they created believable characters doing unbelievable things.
Some of my favorite moments were when one character was the horse’s head and the other its rear-end, interacting with the old geezer who couldn’t give her up, when the two gents became a French and German pair of fashion consultants for the young jockey (Hens and Freeze), and when the jockey’s father said he had gout while admitting to having no idea what that disease was, and holding his eye.
While I missed the usual improv audience interaction of starting and stopping scenes and yelling out locations and job titles (they offered that the previous evening), getting to watch them create situations with the five elements of a plot:
Exposition.
Rising Action.
Climax.
Falling Action.
Conclusion.
(Yes, I’m a former English teacher.) It was a true delight.
These generously talented performers didn’t stop there. After their play’s sappily silly conclusion, they gifted us with a bonus 20 minutes of “regular” improv fun with the FST Players, and announced that they’d offer one-hour classes the following day that were open to the public.
Be sure to watch for next year’s summer SRQ Improv Festival. Dates for next season will be available on the FST website, floridastudiotheatre.org, or by calling them at 941-366-9000.
But don’t wait that long to enjoy one of their regular Saturday evening Improv shows, and be sure to come early to enjoy the always great menu items at the Bowne’s Lab Theatre. See you there!
