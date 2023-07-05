The Sisterhood of the Jewish Congregation of Venice held their 17th annual luncheon and installation of officers, as “A Day at the Beach.”

Co-chairs Myrna Goldbaum and Vicki Kaufman encouraged a casual celebration. They included sea shells as table centerpieces. More than 60 women attended, and most took home a door prize.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

