Just in, via Facebook, a message from Troy Quinn, director of the Venice Symphony, that he has just been chosen as the new music director of the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra.
Don’t panic — he is not leaving Venice, where he has recently renewed his contract. He’s also is in the running to be the director of the Spartanburg Symphony, where he will be a guest conductor Nov. 5.
“I am so looking forward to working with this fine orchestra in my own ‘backyard’ in Los Angeles as I continue all my other conducting positions,” he wrote. “I am without a doubt the luckiest guy in the world to be able to share the love of music with you all!”
This summer he will be in Providence as the director of its summer pops orchestra and then back to Venice in the fall to direct our symphony.
Quinn is definitely a frequent flyer — the price of his growing acclaim and fame as a conductor.
Within this edition of the Venice Gondolier, you will find an article about summer travelers, other than Quinn, taking shorter trips this summer because of the higher cost of gasoline and the stressed-out economy.
Here in Paradise, we can take that idea a giant “step” farther — literally.
Max out your savings by vacationing in the Venice area. Visit the Venice Museum Monday through Wednesday to see its latest exhibits and information, not to mention ideas about the John Nolen plan, which included several parks within the city, nearly 100 homes within the planned area and tours available from the Triangle Inn building, which houses the museum and is itself, one of those historic buildings.
Admission is free; the advice is priceless
The Triangle Inn, at 351 S. Nassau, is one of the main buildings within East Blalock Park, which is considered the Cultural Campus of Venice as the site also contains the Venice Art Center, the Venice Community Center and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
The latter buildings are accessed from from South Nokomis Avenue, which is to the east.
On the west side of South Nassau is one of Nolen’s larger parks, West Blalock Park, which contains a butterfly garden, a variety of indigenous trees, a gazebo, the Monty Andrews Arboretum and several statues.
Another major Nolen site is the Venezia Park Historic District, which has several Mediterranean Revival style homes dating to the 1925-1927 years as well as a new playground area for youngsters.
Venice boomed along with the rest of Florida until the land boom ended and by 1928, the Great Depression drove in the coffin nail that would turn Venice into a near ghost town as the population plummeted from some 4,000 to about 400.
Fortunately, some 100 homes, the Triangle Inn and many shops along Venice Avenue had been built. The city had sewers and street lights, although for some time in that era, there was no money to light those street lights.
Venice Avenue was considered one of Florida’s most beautiful boulevards in those days. If its designer, Prentiss French, could only see it now, with all that the Bloom Team of Venice Area beautification has accomplished these past few years.
Several of that area’s one- and two-story Mediterranean Revival Style homes have been carefully restored in recent years. Smaller homes of the same era can be found on South Nassau and South Nokomis avenues.
One of the area’s first churches, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, is on Palermo at the corner of South Nassau Street.
Stroll the avenues on another day
On a pleasant morning, stroll the park in the median of West Venice Avenue from the shopping district to the beach and back. Begin with breakfast downtown. There are several choices on the avenues.
Even if you live here, have you ever been to all the shops and restaurants downtown? Some area residents may never have been to any of them.
This is the chance to take a budget vacation and learn more about what makes this city so special. There are some interesting shops downtown where you can buy cookware, Venice olive oil, T-shirts, stationary, books, artwork and shells and shark teeth you might not find at the famous shark tooth beach.
Take your camera or cell phone to make photo memories of your “vacation” tour. Have a snack in the “Hyperbolic Parabolic” structure at the west end of Venice Avenue.
That definitely will make an interesting photo for your Staycation Album and you can impress all your friends when you describe its style. It was designed by architect Cyril Tucker, who was likely inspired by Victor Lundy, one of the core architects of the Sarasota School of Architecture. (Not an actual school, the style was energy efficient with windows carefully placed to take advantage of prevailing winds and sunlight in the pre-AC era.)
Take the southern route back to town
After your photo shoot at the beach, walk back to town on Miami Avenue, where you will find several dining choices for lunch., as well as more shops. Two dining spots (Burgundy Square Cafe and Bodrum) can be found within an arcade on the south side of Miami Avenue.
On the other side of the street, Abby’s on Miami is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For French food, visit Cafe Longet on the south side closer to South Nassau Avenue.
There are a few more selections on Miami, open at various hours and offering mostly lighter fare.
Head north on South Nokomis Avenue past more intriguing shops plus Venice Wine and Coffee to Tampa Avenue and the Venice Center Mall, which began life as the San Marco Hotel.
It then served the Kentucky Military Institute as dormitory and classroom space plus offices from 1932-1970.
These days there are condos on the second and third floors and shops plus a French cafe on the first floor. Also, there is a new museum about the KMI.
Just to the east, two other historic buildings, the site of Luna Ristorante and east of that, Venice Theatre, the country’s second largest community theatre. In the KMI days, it served as the school’s armory and basketball gym.
What is a historic town without ghosts?
For those interested in the paranormal, Tampa Avenue is considered the most haunted street in Venice: a little girl ghost at the theater, a former KMI cadet and his mother and possibly that little girl from the theater in the “Mall” plus another cadet ghost in the Summit, which is on the corner of West Tampa Avenue and North Nassau Street.
Think of the tourists who come from all over the world to do what you can do here on any day of the week as a staycation. No airfare and very little gas involved.
This week, you will find more people from all over the world at Venice Theatre for the American Association of Community Theatres. The first AACT International Festival was held in Des Moines Iowa in 1990.
Venice is the first theater to host the festival for a second, third, and now a fourth time. It has been so well-run here that Venice remains the first and only theater to host this festival more than once.
But then, Venice Theatre, with 1,500 volunteers, has the people to do that, in addition to its incredible staff that has been accumulated by executive director Murray Chase since his arrival in 1995 as the theater’s fifth paid employee.
As for the festival, there will be shows every evening Monday-Friday, plus matinees Tuesday through Saturday, plus a variety of classes and more.
As it is already underway, the first two countries have already presented their two performances but if you head over to the theater this afternoon, you can purchase tickets for all the rest of the presentations and see some wonderful theater.
And don’t worry about the language of any of them. Remember that “actions can speak louder than words.”
Saturday afternoon, there will be a televised performance of a group from Ukraine. Get your tickets for that one right now as it certainly will be a sellout.
And, if you have ever thought about acting, there are plenty of class offerings, too — each related to some aspect of theater, from auditioning to puppetry and more.
Visit venicetheatre.org/international/ to see all the things to do at the festival the rest of this week. Sign up and prepare to learn a lot, be entertained, and even make some new friends from all over the world.
And, see a special presentation of an award-winning documentary about the most-loved actors in Venice, members of the Loveland Players, a troupe that began at Venice Theatre under the guidance of the late Yvonne Pinkerton.
“The Best Show in Town” will be presented at 6 p.m. June 23 at Venice Theatre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.