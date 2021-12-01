When it comes to a terrific party, no one can dispute fun, friends, a candy buffet and a delicious lunch to make it happen.

The 10th annual Card and Game Party chaired by Luisa Goldman and the Chickadee Chics to benefit Safe Place and Rape Crises Center, SPARCC, was terrific.

More than 180 men and women were on hand at the Plantation Golf and Country Club for a Halloween-themed get-together. There were no tricks, just treats, like an ongoing coffee bar and candy buffet with a help yourself invitation.

Tables of pretty prize gift baskets greeted everyone and Cecelia Alexander once again enjoyed taking donated items and creating must-have baskets.

The 50/50 raffle brought over $1,000 to the winner. The committee set a profit goal of $10,000 for the event. They rolled up their sleeves to make that happen.

Members of the committee made sure guests at the party were comfortable and having fun. Many were dressed in Halloween or fall colors, and were taking pictures and helping serve drinks and candy.

SPARCC is committed to giving survivors of abuse a place to recover. They provide shelter, legal services and therapy, prevention education and support. They service women, men and transgenders.

Their brochure offers a testimonial that states, “If you are in danger and/or scared, please don’t hesitate to call. They can help you.”

Call their 24/7 helpline at 941-365-1976.

For information of upcoming events and services, check out the SPARCC website at:

SPARCC.net/events

Venice is blessed to have women dedicated to helping others with an annual event that brings cheer. Bravo.

One Of Our Best

The special person of this week is Luisa Goldman, chair of the SPARCC Cards and Game party. She talks about a women’s shelter in Sarasota that invites women to come with children and pets.

She knows firsthand that some women will not leave a pet behind.

Luisa speaks most fondly of her work with SPARCC. She knows how happy survivors are to feel safe and have support for a better life. She serves on committees, recruits volunteers and donates her time and efforts.

The annual Card and Game Party is proof when Luisa is in charge and picks a crew, they create magic for SPARCC and for anyone wanting to enjoy a special day with friends benefitting a good cause.

Luisa Goldman is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

