Sandy Fulkerson, Cecelia Alexander, Annette Seibert, Luisa Goldman, Cathy Mariani and Jeanna Helligoss represent the committee that created a spectacular fundraising Cards and Games party to benefit SPARCC. Cecelia designed and wrapped all the prize baskets.
Luisa Goldman checks the Duck Pluck at the SPARCC Cards and Games party. 50/50 winners had an additional chance to win luxurious baskets with a winning duck.
Marcia Major and Mary Harper check the hundreds of raffle tickets sold for sensational gift baskets at the annual SPARCC Cards and Games party at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Pete Fettig, Candi Flood, Ann Fettig and Loraine Kinball share glow and games with fun accessories organized by Loraine for the SPARCC Cards and Games party.
When it comes to a terrific party, no one can dispute fun, friends, a candy buffet and a delicious lunch to make it happen.
The 10th annual Card and Game Party chaired by Luisa Goldman and the Chickadee Chics to benefit Safe Place and Rape Crises Center, SPARCC, was terrific.
More than 180 men and women were on hand at the Plantation Golf and Country Club for a Halloween-themed get-together. There were no tricks, just treats, like an ongoing coffee bar and candy buffet with a help yourself invitation.
Tables of pretty prize gift baskets greeted everyone and Cecelia Alexander once again enjoyed taking donated items and creating must-have baskets.
The 50/50 raffle brought over $1,000 to the winner. The committee set a profit goal of $10,000 for the event. They rolled up their sleeves to make that happen.
Members of the committee made sure guests at the party were comfortable and having fun. Many were dressed in Halloween or fall colors, and were taking pictures and helping serve drinks and candy.
SPARCC is committed to giving survivors of abuse a place to recover. They provide shelter, legal services and therapy, prevention education and support. They service women, men and transgenders.
Their brochure offers a testimonial that states, “If you are in danger and/or scared, please don’t hesitate to call. They can help you.”
Call their 24/7 helpline at 941-365-1976.
For information of upcoming events and services, check out the SPARCC website at:
Venice is blessed to have women dedicated to helping others with an annual event that brings cheer. Bravo.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Luisa Goldman, chair of the SPARCC Cards and Game party. She talks about a women’s shelter in Sarasota that invites women to come with children and pets.
She knows firsthand that some women will not leave a pet behind.
Luisa speaks most fondly of her work with SPARCC. She knows how happy survivors are to feel safe and have support for a better life. She serves on committees, recruits volunteers and donates her time and efforts.
The annual Card and Game Party is proof when Luisa is in charge and picks a crew, they create magic for SPARCC and for anyone wanting to enjoy a special day with friends benefitting a good cause.
Luisa Goldman is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
