VENICE — Growing up, Charlie Thorpe assumed he would go into his family’s tractor supply business in his hometown of Urbana, Ohio, not become a police chief in Southwest Florida.
But he had an older brother and sister on that path, so he reconsidered.
The Army was his next option, but his brother talked him out of it, he said. So he enrolled in Clark Technical College (now Clark State College) in Springfield, Ohio, which had a police academy.
A neighbor who was an Ohio state trooper might have had an influence on the decision, he said.
He was able to do campus policing part-time while in school, then joined the Urbana Police Department after getting certified in 1986.
Looking to advance in his career, he tested to join the force in Columbus, Ohio, and to get certified in Florida, but didn’t find an opening.
Down with the flu during another cold Ohio winter in 1990, he called Human Resources in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, which a friend had joined a year earlier.
He was told that if he could get to Florida, pass a physical and a background check and get through the Comparative Compliance Academy to get up to speed on Florida law, there was a position for him.
“My dad was pretty convinced I’d be back in Ohio in six months,” he said.
Instead, he was with the office for 27 years, eventually retiring as a captain. And now, at age 54, he’s the chief of police in Venice.
Over the years Thorpe served in a number of Sheriff’s Office divisions, including five stints in community policing, where he was in contact with the public much of each day.
“I really enjoyed that aspect of work, coming from a small-business background,” Thorpe said.
But a few years ago, after nearly three decades of service, he found himself losing sleep over “goofy stuff,” he said.
“This job will get to you,” he said. “I just needed a break.”
He made up his mind to retire while he was out kayaking and fishing on Presidents Day in 2017, he said.
“The only way to explore my options was to take a break,” he said. “I’m glad I did.”
He went to work as a trainer for Finder Software Solutions, which makes software for law enforcement companies, but didn’t really enjoy the work.
Then he went into project management for a friend who’s a contractor.
“That was interesting, but not for me,” he said.
After doing some traveling — “I’d go back to Ireland in a heartbeat” — he started thinking about getting back into law enforcement.
He applied for some chief positions in other states before “Mrs. Thorpe informed me how we’re not moving.”
Over coffee, then-Venice Chief Tom Mattmuller told him there was an opportunity to join the VPD and be a factor in his succession plan.
“It was an easy thought that I’m getting back in,” Thorpe said, because he missed working with people and “trying to do something good every day.”
“I think I relaxed well enough to call it a nice break, but this is what I do.”
What he hadn’t missed was being on call. Retirement freed him from carrying a phone and a pager every day, as he had since 1993, he said, but picking them up again is part of the job.
“I like to be connected,” he said.
He came in as Administrative Services commander in 2019, was promoted to captain when Mike Rose retired and then took over the Patrol Division, from which he was promoted to chief effective Jan. 1, on Mattmuller’s retirement.
“I anticipate being here a few years,” he said. “I enjoy the whole big picture of this job.”
He said he’s been meeting with everyone in the department to talk about vision and goals. There are only about 10 people left on his list.
“I’m thrilled with the feedback I’m getting,” he said.
He’s largely planning to build on the programs he’s inherited, under the banner of “Professional Policing.” It means finding ways to improve every day.
One of them, Thorpe said, will be helping officers who have college credits but no degree to get their sheepskin. He has a master’s degree in criminal justice administration.
Another is enhanced community engagement.
He said he wants to build a “community of us.” A personnel move he plans to make after returning from attending the FBI Academy this summer will advance that, he said.
He’s looking into whether to put body cameras on his officers. Their vehicles have dash-mounted cameras that are experiencing some problems, he said, so it’s a good time to evaluate options.
“I’m a very big believer in privacy … but there are certain circumstances where I would like to have the full picture,” he said.
There doesn’t seem to be any community pressure to being in body cams, he said, but he also has to consider what police best practices are.
It’s different with license-plate readers, he said, because license plates are in public space. There are brands of dash cams that also read plates, he said.
There haven’t been any disturbances on the city’s beaches resulting from the new ordinance allowing alcohol there, he said. Officers are on the lookout for glass, which is still prohibited, he said.
As the city continues to grow, there will be challenges attracting and retaining quality people to meet the call load, Thorpe said. That includes EMS calls on which the VPD often provides assistance.
He’d prefer the department run its own dispatch service but that would mean hiring more people and buying equipment. On a cost/benefit basis, there’s “no reason to go backward,” he said.
“I hope everyone feels like we’re as accessible as we can be,” he said.
Thorpe and his wife, Tammy, are the parents of a son who’s in the Marines and a daughter who works for the Baltimore Orioles and is very happy the baseball strike is over.
They recently moved into the city.
“I can’t believe it took so long,” he said.
But now he’s where he feels he’s supposed to be.
“I really believe in God’s plan,” he said. “He put me here, and around the right people.”
