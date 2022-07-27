The Jersey Tenors: Part II is rocking the Goldsstein Cabaret at FST

Brandon Lambert, Michael Pilato, Varden Thurgood and show creator/tenor Brian Noonan rocked the Goldstein Cabaret Thursday night for the opening of “The Jersey Tenors: Part II” at Florida Studio Theatre.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE

With their red tux jackets, the Jersey Tenors bounded onto the Goldstein Cabaret and into the hearts of the opening night audience of “The Jersey Tenors: Part II,” in the Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre.

Once again, they are performing music tied to New Jersey but with a twist.


