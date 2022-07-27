Brandon Lambert, Michael Pilato, Varden Thurgood and show creator/tenor Brian Noonan rocked the Goldstein Cabaret Thursday night for the opening of “The Jersey Tenors: Part II” at Florida Studio Theatre.
With their red tux jackets, the Jersey Tenors bounded onto the Goldstein Cabaret and into the hearts of the opening night audience of “The Jersey Tenors: Part II,” in the Goldstein Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre.
Once again, they are performing music tied to New Jersey but with a twist.
Rather than performing music exclusively tied to Jersey-born singers, creator and tenor Brian Noonan has added music associated with movie stars from New Jersey, plus plenty of rock and other pop music made famous by Jersey boys such as Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elton John and John Travolta.
While singers Sinatra, Martin and Travolta also had plenty of movie hits, “Part II” honors non-singing Jersey boys with music from movies made famous by Tom Cruise (“Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible-Rogue Nation”), Humphrey Bogart (“Casablanca”), Al Pacino (“Scent of a Woman”) and Robert De Niro (“A Bronx tale,” “The Godfather” and “The Untouchables.”)
That resident pianist Jim Prosser has arranged and had a hand in the development of more than 50 FST Cabaret shows in his 26 years at FST upped the talent ante even more.
This show is good in so many ways.
The concept and song selection were all good choices that the performers then carried over the top with their voices and also with their antics and the rapport they developed with the audience.
That began with the first number, which was performed in red tuxedo jackets, black pants and shiny black shoes. Somehow, each of those performers could not only hit the high notes but also make each of us in the audience believe they were singing directly to us.
We couldn’t wait for intermission to be over to see what wonderful songs were coming.
Beginning with “Going the Distance” and “Eye of the Tiger” from “Rocky” to such songs as “Stayin’ Alive” and “You Should be Dancing” to “That’s Life” to “One Day More” from ‘”Les Miserables,” all of us in the Thursday night audience wanted more.
One puzzle — the white attire in Act Two? Pilato and Thurgood had red running shows, Noonan had yellow shoes with some red trim and Lambert had flag blue shoes — all fine but the mishmash of white tops and pants was a bit strange and failed to set off the gold chains of assorted sizes on the singers.
Jeans and either black or white T’s would have made more sense for these guys from Jersey. Perhaps some of their luggage was lost as no costume designer is listed in the program.
Yet the white duds offer no excuse to miss this show. It is one of the best ever at FST, which has offered so many quality cabaret shows it had to add the Court Cabaret and the Bownes Lab theaters in its Hegner Theatre Wing on First Street.
That building with a remodeled Gompertz Theatre opened in 2013.
The Jersey Tenors: Part II” is in the original Goldstein Cabaret (built in 1996), which offers the same dinner, drink and snack menu as the Green Room dining room and Court Cabaret in the Hegner building.
