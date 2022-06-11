VENICE — Those most affected by the housing market and rising prices are hardworking people who are employed, but are still barely making ends meet.
With affordable housing a major topic in the area, United Way supports the Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed (ALICE) population, which encompasses individuals, families and retirees.
“Everything we do is about the ALICE population,” said Judy Jankowski, the vice president of Philanthropy at United Way of South Sarasota County.
Following research on this population, the acronym was created and United Way’s ALICE Project started at a New Jersey United Way in 2009. This project has since spread across the country and to the local United Way branch.
“It turned out that the people that really were the ones most in need were those folks that are working but can’t make ends meet,” Jankowski said.
United Way of South Sarasota County helps support this population in various ways.
Through programs and local partnerships, UWSSC impacted over 58,000 South Sarasota County residents in 2021. The residents were aided with education, health and financial stability programs.
Over the last few years, the group has focused its efforts on preventing evictions for the ALICE population.
“What we found is that we needed to focus on the whole eviction prevention,” Jankowski said. “It’s just been a real challenge.”
In the organization’s newer location at 4242 South Tamiami Trail in South Venice, it raises funds by renting space in its suite of offices in South Venice.
One of the renters is Gulfcoast Legal Services.
UWSSC works with the legal service to help people avoid evictions from the legal standpoint.
“It’s like a one-stop shop,” Jankowski said while mentioning there is also a counseling service renting in the suite of offices.
While the organization aids with prevention of housing evictions through partners, it also has an emergency fund for those immediately in need.
There are three types of emergency funds UWSSC can pull from, including a Publix emergency fund, a COVID fund and money raised in its Women United group.
Jankowski mentioned all of the donations and funds the organization receives and gives out remains in South Sarasota County from Osprey to Englewood and North Port.
If the United Way can’t directly help, it has 22 nonprofit partners in the area that also deal with supporting the local ALICE population.
“We are trying and doing everything we can to prevent evictions,” Jankowski said.
She mentioned people used to call about losing jobs or other struggles, but now most calls are about evictions or rental assistance.
Along with the emergency funds, the local United Way gives grants to partners supporting the mission. It is done through an application process vetted by volunteers.
A direct service UWSSC offers is during tax season.
The organization provides volunteer tax assistance so “that way people don’t have to pay to have their taxes done”, Jankowski said.
It is offered for free and is part of the organization’s financial stability program for South Sarasota County.
Throughout the year, United Way also hosts different events aimed at gaining donations to support the various programs and nonprofits.
The most recent event was a Mad Hatter night hosted by UWSSC CEO Barbara Cruz and Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County’s CEO Christina McCauley for the ALICE population.
For more information on United Way South Sarasota County and volunteer opportunities, visit uwssc.org
“We are local folks helping local folks,” Jankowski said.
