VABI volunteers are planting thousands of plants and trees designed to protect the environment and attract native wildlife back to the east side of the Venice Intracoastal from Venice Avenue to Center Road, an area of more than two acres.
Trees being planted in the Urban Forest have been selected for the good they will do for the environment as well as area residents, both wild and human.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY VABI
VABI volunteers are planting thousands of plants and trees designed to protect the environment and attract native wildlife back to the east side of the Venice Intracoastal from Venice Avenue to Center Road, an area of more than two acres.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VABI
A scrub jay gathers material for his nest.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VABI
Picnic areas are designed to make residents and visitors feel at home in the Urban Forest along the Intracoastal in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VABI
Urban the Raccoon lives in the Urban Forest, which celebrated its fifth birthday recently.
PHOTO PROvIDED BY VABI
This is one of many planned butterfly gardens within the Urban Forest.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VABI
Birds hunt atop a Snag Tree, which is a dead or dying tree but one that can provide a source of food and nest building items for birds and other wildlife.
VENICE — The term “oasis” is often used when referring to the Venice Urban Forest.
And it’s very much like an oasis — a true forest of green in the city of Venice.
When Venice Area Beautification, Inc. first came up with the idea of a forest in the middle of the city, they said it would be an “oasis for generations to enjoy” and said the idea was conceived in the spirit of the John Nolen plan.
Nolen is the man who designed Venice.
That forest is now five years old, and VABI is celebrating the anniversary.
The Venice Urban Forest was created to provide habitat for birds and animals, cooling and much needed carbon sequestration, oxygen generation and stormwater absorption, according to VABI.
VABI’s goal is to restore the natural, native vegetation and the original ecosystem, thereby contributing to a healthy and sustainable environment. The Urban Forest site is approximately 33 acres or 4.4 million square feet, extending approximately 1.75 miles.
In addition to providing badly needed habitat for wildlife, the Venice Urban Forest project is transforming an abandoned railway site into a forest filled with native trees and understory for the enjoyment of nature by visitors.
The Venice Urban Forest is nearly two miles of lush forest, where people of all ages can enjoy an oasis of relaxation and peace.
A handful of inspired volunteers laid the groundwork for the project, then successfully recruited a talented group of volunteer experts, including tree and irrigation specialists, heavy machinery operators, designers, artists, and marketing and communication professionals over the past five years.
Sarasota County donated use of the site to Venice Area Beautification, Inc. in perpetuity.
The purpose of the Venice Urban Forest project is to save hundreds of existing trees and ultimately plant thousands of additional ones. This reforested area will provide shelter for birds and animals.
All native trees and shrubs are being planted so that the forest provides habitat specifically for migratory songbirds and native wildlife.
The entire three phases of this project will include both forest and open glens. The open areas will support birds, butterflies, and bees and other pollinators, which, in turn, assist the forest’s growth.
The Urban Forest will include native palms, cedars, oaks, butterfly gardens and more, ultimately featuring about 30 different species of plants.
Phase One and Two of the forest have been completed. Phase Three, the final segment, will be completed by 2024. The urban forest currently has 90 species of birds, 4,000 native trees, thousands of understory plants and four butterfly gardens.
There will soon be two more butterfly gardens in the south area near U.S. 41, and a stand of long leaf pines off of Center Road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.