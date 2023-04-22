Jacaranda Trace residents, left to right, Miriam Holmes, Vivian Bauer, Sunny Urban, and Nancy Hoyt enjoy a tour of the Venice Museum and Archives, which will be one of three venues celebrating Venice Museums Day, May 6.
What is now known as the Lord-Higel House was sold in 1910 from Joseph H. Lord to George Higel, where he and his wife raised five of their six children. That home will be one of three venues celebrating Venice Museums Day, May 6.
Jacaranda Trace residents, left to right, Miriam Holmes, Vivian Bauer, Sunny Urban, and Nancy Hoyt enjoy a tour of the Venice Museum and Archives, which will be one of three venues celebrating Venice Museums Day, May 6.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN CAIRO
What is now known as the Lord-Higel House was sold in 1910 from Joseph H. Lord to George Higel, where he and his wife raised five of their six children. That home will be one of three venues celebrating Venice Museums Day, May 6.
VENICE — Three organizations — Venice Historical Resources, Venice Heritage and the Venice Area Historical Society — will celebrate Venice history on May 6 with the return of Venice Museums Day.
This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Venice Museum, Lord-Higel House and the Historic Venice Train Depot. Each organization will offer activities at each site. A free trolley bus will shuttle between sites.
At the Venice Museum, visitors can decorate and take fans with them to keep cool. In honor of the city’s military aviation heritage, there will also be a chance to make your own balsa wood planes like the fighter planes from the Venice Army Air Base.
A scavenger hunt will provide a fun way to tour the museum, and Old Betsy, the city’s 1926 LaFrance firetruck, will be on hand to show you where her new home is going.
Although the building is not yet open to the public, Venice Heritage members will be at the Lord-Higel House. There, visitors can learn how to play many games that children played in early settler Florida, including puzzles, dominoes, cornhole toss and badminton.
Finally, the Venice Area Historical Society will have many circus- and train-themed activities. The new Circus Car Museum will be open for tours along with the Train Depot. Model trains will be on display in the freight room.
There will be music and circus-themed entertainment.
Start at any site and use the free trolley shuttle to visit all three. Water and snacks will be available at each location.
Gulf Coast Community Foundation is sponsoring this year’s Venice Museums Day.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.