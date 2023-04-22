VENICE — Three organizations — Venice Historical Resources, Venice Heritage and the Venice Area Historical Society — will celebrate Venice history on May 6 with the return of Venice Museums Day.

This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Venice Museum, Lord-Higel House and the Historic Venice Train Depot. Each organization will offer activities at each site. A free trolley bus will shuttle between sites.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments