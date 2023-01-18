SARASOTA — That “The Three Musketeers” was published first in 1844 is both gift and curse. There were no copyright laws then, and that means one can make all sorts of changes. It can be adapted every which way.
A character can be added. The setting can be changed. It could even be produced in modern dress.
The latter was not the case in the Asolo Rep production in the Mertz Theatre last Friday but there was a character addition and plenty of technical tricks, not all wonderful.
The glorious costumes by Tracy Dorman might have stolen the show if not for the sword play choreographed by fight director Geoffrey Kent.
Holding their rapiers while climbing and leaping about the stage, some six men in period dress filled the stage with excitement throughout the show. One even managed a back somersault, yet not a drop of real blood was shed despite a few deaths here and there.
The setting is France, 1625, as written by Alexandre Dumas in 1844 but with the addition of Sabine, the sister of D’Artagnan who in the original story went off to Paris alone to become a Musketeer.
At the Asolo, she accompanies him on his adventure, thus adding additional excitement to one of the theater’s most action-packed stories.
In the Asolo version, Sabine’s role is as important as the sparkle on a certain diamond tiara that appears later in the play.
Friday night, there also were some substitutions in the cast. John Leggett performed the ensemble roles usually played by Peter S. Raimondo but Raimondo still played the role of the Kind. The other cast change involved Ray Huth portraying Aramis.
If you want plenty of action, this play has it.
However, it also suffers from technical overkill.
New technology is appearing in some theaters that transform the back wall of the stage into a large video screen, which allows instant scene changes.
But somehow, there is too much of a good thing in The Three Musketeers.
That could be the only reason for the numbers of people who did not return to their seats for Act Two on opening night. One goes to the theater to be entertained but sensory overload is no entertainment to everyone, evidently.
Otherwise, the acting is spot on, the costumes are stunning and the actual set is perfect.
The Asolo performs in the FSU Center at 5550 Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. For tickets, call 941-351-8000 or visit asolorep.org.
