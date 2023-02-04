SARASOTA — The Sarasota Concert Association presents three orchestras in Sarasota in March.
All three concerts are presented by the Sarasota Concert Association’s Great Performers Series and will take place at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall at 7:30 p.m.
March 1 — Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Hailed as one of the greatest orchestras in the world, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra makes its highly anticipated return to Sarasota with Riccardo Muti in his final season as music director.
The program will include works from Beethoven, Liadov and Mussorgsky that celebrate their extraordinary partnership.
Renowned Italian conductor Muti became the orchestra’s tenth music director in 2010. During his tenure, the Orchestra has deepened its engagement with the Chicago community, nurtured its legacy while supporting a new generation of musicians and composers, and collaborated with visionary artists.
The orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
The musicians of the CSO command a vast repertoire and annually perform more than 150 concerts. They have performed in 29 countries on five continents during 62 international tours.
March 12 — English Chamber Orchestra
The English Chamber Orchestra with conductor José Serebrier is the most recorded chamber orchestra in the world.
London-based, the Grammy Award-winning English Chamber Orchestra (ECO) has made 860 recordings of 1,500 works by 400 composers and has performed in more countries than any other orchestra.
The program includes works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Haydn.
The Orchestra has recorded many successful film soundtracks, including Dario Marianelli’s prizewinning scores for “Atonement” and “Pride and Prejudice.”
The ECO is proud of its outreach program, Close Encounters, which is run by the ECO musicians.
At 7:30 p.m. in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the orchestra will perform “La Oración del Torero” by Turina, “Dido’s Lament” by Purcell, “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik K.525 by Mozart, Andante Cantabile from String Quartet No. 1 in D major, Op. 11 by Tchaikovsky, arranged by José Serebrier and Symphony No. 49 in F minor, “La Passione” by Haydn.
March 27 — Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
The Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director, Joann Falletta, has traveled on international tours and participated in numerous recording projects.
Its Sarasota program includes works by Kodály, Mendelssohn, and Dvorák. The evening will also feature violinist Sandy Cameron, performing Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.
As music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic, Falletta became the first woman to lead a major American ensemble and has been credited with bringing the Philharmonic to an unprecedented level of national and international prominence.
At 7:30 p.m. in the Van Wezel Hall, with Sandy Cameron on violin, the program will include Dances of Galánta by Kodalay and Violin Concerto by Mendelssohn, Symphony No. 7 by Dvorak
Single tickets are on sale now at SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Sarasota Concert Association Box Office at 941-966-6161.
