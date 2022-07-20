VENICE — While all three went through different paths to get there, three men were ordained to the priesthood during a Mass of holy orders at Epiphany Cathedral on Saturday.
Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young completed their final steps to the priesthood.
“Today we have three men here that have been chosen,” said the Most Rev. Frank Dewane, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice.
Hundreds of family members, friends, congregants, priests and deacons watched them during the Rite of Ordination of Priests.
“It is an emotional roller coaster in a good way and in a divine way,” Young said about the ordination.
He said becoming a priest in that moment meant being part of something “very big,” since it has gone back centuries.
While the ordination was their final step, it will not be the last of their journey.
“It will not be an easy task,” Dewane said.
He told the men to “carry out that ministry always with joy,” and let the “holiness” be present in their lives.
Chami said the weeks leading up to the ordination had him slowly feeling the weight of the mystery he was about to enter.
“There were a lot of tears,” he said about before the Mass.
For Portorreal, there were many moments that stood out to him — having a sense of joy and gratitude.
“Certainly at the start of Mass was a little emotional,” he said while mentioning seeing his family there and even those he hadn’t seen in a long time.
Near the beginning of the Mass, the three men promised their obedience and respect.
Before the bishop, Chami, Portorreal and Young lied prostrate on the floor as the “Litany of the Saints” was sung.
Portorreal said this was one of many emotional and powerful moments for him.
The bishop and all of the priests silently placed their hands on each man’s head, before the bishop said the Prayer of Ordination.
“It’s difficult to put into words,” Portorreal said about the feeling of going through the Mass.
Following the prayer from the bishop, the three newly ordained priests were vested.
Near the conclusion of the Mass and after communion, Portorreal said another important moment was hearing the song “Ave Maria.”
“I was overcome with emotion at that moment,” he said.
Chami, Portorreal and Young gave their first blessings that day and then held their first Masses on Sunday.
Young had his first Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes in Venice, while Chami and Portorreal had their first Mass at St. William in Naples.
“The whole weekend was an abundance of graces and blessings,” Portorreal said.
The path to priesthood
While each man entered the priesthood, they all had different paths of becoming a priest.
For Chami, it was a mix of a single moment and gradual realization.
He said during a mission trip to Boston, he encountered a homeless person and noticed the call.
That feeling continued with his time at Florida State University and involvement with Brotherhood of Hope, a religious order that runs the Catholic Student Union in Tallahassee, a news release stated.
“Priesthood came up and I wrestled with it for awhile,” he said. “Eventually I was able to say yes.”
He will be stationed at Holy Cross in Palmetto for two months and then will go back to Rome, Italy for one more year of study.
Portorreal came into the journey of priesthood a little later in life.
In grade school, he was drawn to arts, he said.
“But the idea of being a priest had entered my mind,” Portorreal said.
However, he went to school for Spanish and became a teacher for a couple years. He then went back to school at Florida State University and did film production.
He moved to Los Angeles to try to break into the industry, but there was always a restlessness, he said.
“There was constantly coming back to me the idea of God calling me to become a priest,” Portorreal said.
While in L.A., he was told he would never know the true answer until he actually went to seminary school.
“Everything came together and made sense,” he said.
He started his journey in California, but moved to the Diocese of Venice to be closer to his retired parents in Naples.
He said it was an “incredible blessing” to be able to come to the area and minister to his parents and others.
This week, he started his assignment at St. Leo the Great in Bonita Springs, where he had been before.
For Young, this would be his second vocation and it also wasn’t a particular moment for this decision.
“There were seeds planted along the way,” he said.
Before becoming a priest, Young served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a law enforcement officer.
While at sea for his deployment, he found his faith in Catholicism was a connection to home.
A priest would visit the ship and Young noticed the joy the priest had. However, the priest told him to get more life experience, he said.
He then became a law enforcement officer once leaving the military. He said he was still helping people through that position.
As an officer, he was there to make a difference. In his new position as a priest, Young is there to “save souls,” he said.
He paralleled what he did as an officer to what he will do as a priest with being there for people in a time of need.
Since he dealt with many different people as a police officer, he said being faithful helped him not look down upon someone no matter their situation.
“We all gotta see ourselves as brothers and sisters in Christ,” he said.
Young started his priesthood at St. John XXIII in Fort Myers.
With the James Webb telescope photographs being in the news, the new priests were asked if life on other planets was possible.
They had some mixed thoughts.
“I can’t confirm or deny that because I don’t know,” Young said.
However, he did mention his interest in science fiction and the time he met Buzz Aldrin.
He said just like in the books “The Chronicles of Narnia” by C.S. Lewis, the Christian story and sacrifice can be anywhere. But Young is concerned about those on Earth.
Chami said there probably wasn’t life elsewhere since Earth was a “unique environment.”
While Portorreal said he doesn’t have any factual knowledge, “but God being the creator of the universe, all things are possible through God.”
