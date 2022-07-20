Three men becoming ordained priests

Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young stand in front of the Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, as the three men were ordained as priests on Saturday.

VENICE — While all three went through different paths to get there, three men were ordained to the priesthood during a Mass of holy orders at Epiphany Cathedral on Saturday.

Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young completed their final steps to the priesthood.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane

Catholic priests look on as Most Rev. Frank J. Dewane, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Venice, speaks during an ordination mass for three priests.
Ordination mass on Saturday

Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young lay in front of Bishop Frank J. Dewane during an ordination of priests mass Saturday at Epiphany Cathedral.
"Laying On of Hands"

Catholic priests lay hands on three men, Christian Chami, David Portorreal and Michael Young, entering priesthood on Saturday.


Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Christian Chami

Bishop Frank J. Dewane hugs Christian Chami after he and two other men were ordained into the priesthood on Saturday.
David Portorreal and Bishop Frank J. Dewane

David Portorreal kneels before Bishop Frank J. Dewane during an ordination of priests mass on Saturday at Epiphany Cathedral.
Michael Young with Bishop Frank J. Dewane

Michael Young was one of the three men ordained to the priesthood on Saturday.
Ordination of priests

Family, friends and congregants watch on as three men were ordained to priesthood on Saturday at Epiphany Cathedral.
