VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a public health emergency on March 1, 2020, the day the public learned the first two cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, one of them at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
“We knew officially it was something to be concerned about,” Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
It was his job to position the city to ride out whatever might be coming its way.
“It has been a ride,” he said.
Early on, Lavallee directed that City Hall be largely closed to the public. Sanitation stations and plastic partitions were installed for the safety of staff and the few people allowed in.
Employees who could work from home were allowed to, provided it didn’t affect their productivity.
DeSantis authorized holding government meetings remotely, so for months council chambers sat empty and meetings were held online.
IT Director Christophe St. Luce was one of the first tech professionals in the area to sort out how to hold remote meetings and still ensure public participation, Lavallee said.
When in-person meetings had to resume, Council chambers had been configured to keep the members in attendance physically distanced and limit audience seating.
Financially, the city was on pretty sound footing to weather the pandemic.
“We don’t look at the next three months, we look at the next five years,” Lavallee said. Because of that, “we are in really, really good shape.”
Some precautionary measures were put in place, mainly to control expenses, since a decrease in some revenue was foreseeable.
“We just tightened the screws a little,” Lavallee said. “All our departments have done a phenomenal job.”
The city also took some steps to help out businesses, allowing them to expand along the sidewalk in front of adjacent stores with permission and authorizing food trucks.
Most of the changes made in response to the pandemic remain in place, Lavallee said, and some will continue after it ends.
The pandemic has been an opportunity to test staff’s ability to deliver services under difficult circumstances, and no services were ever suspended, he said.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our city,” he said.
Creative hat
Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, remembers when the coronavirus first became real to her.
She went to Cracker Barrel to celebrate her March 17 anniversary with her husband, John, and the tables were being moved apart to achieve social distance.
A week later, she said, the Chamber locked its doors to control visitors — not exactly the sort of thing the local visitors center would want to do. But it was necessary, along with other precautions, to keep everyone safe, she said, and the thinking at the time was it was a six-month thing.
Any chamber’s mission is to promote and protect its members’ businesses, Lehner said. “Protection” just hadn’t meant “try to mitigate the impacts of a pandemic” before.
Masks and screening became requirements. Meetings and events went virtual when possible and had their attendance pared down when it wasn’t.
Last year’s Business of the Year luncheon had its attendance limited to one-third, she said.
There was still the matter of keeping businesses in business amid lockdowns and public reticence to go out.
“You have to put on your creative hat,” she said.
The home page of the Chamber’s website was loaded up with COVID-19 information: statistics, contacts, updates — a one-stop shop of resources businesses might need, especially when funding programs started to come online.
Unable to offer the networking opportunities that members rely on for business growth, “we brought people to our businesses” with promotions and contests, Lehner said.
Several “positivity walls” let people post messages of encouragement and community in the face of adversity. More than 7,000 tags were put up, she said.
Another sign of positivity, she said, is that visits to the Chamber are up “tremendously” since the vaccines became available.
People are still warming up to the idea of going out but they’re “starting to get a little antsy,” she said.
“I think businesses are coming back quicker that the community,” she said.
‘Whatever it takes’
Brennan Asplen wasn’t the Sarasota County Schools superintendent when COVID-19 arrived in Florida but as the head of schools in St. John’s County, he and all his colleagues were already aware of it.
It didn’t take long before they knew it was going to be a huge disruption to the education system.
Word came down from the state that school districts could extend spring break by a week to make preparations for safely resuming classes.
By then, Assistant Superintendent and COO Jody Dumas said, they knew that the switch to remote learning needed to be made.
The extra week bought the district the time to put together a plan as well as to try to get technology into the hands of students who didn’t have it.
“I could not believe what was pulled off in that amount of time,” he said.
It wasn’t just instruction.
Working from the summer food program model, the district undertook to provide food to families in need.
“Everybody was delivering food,” Dumas said.
Buses weren’t running, so bus drivers could be deployed to other tasks, including building upkeep.
The district came through the school year with no layoffs, Dumas said.
The state’s order to resume in-person classes in August meant retrofitting schools for safety, enhancing sanitation measures and stocking up on personal protection equipment, he said.
There’s been some reimbursement for the extraordinary expenses, he said, but “we’re spending whatever it takes to keep kids and staff safe.”
Although the district has seen some surges, its positivity rate has been lower than in the community at large, Susie Dubose, supervisor of Health Services, said.
Some changes will remain in place, at least for the foreseeable future.
Using Zoom has meant less travel and shorter meetings, Asplen said. And some staff and students may still want to wear a mask after it’s no longer required.
But he’s hoping the new school year will begin with as much face-to-face education as possible. And that this one will end with in-person graduations, not virtual ones.
Options are being reviewed, he said, with an emphasis on larger outdoor venues.
“The goal is to have graduations this year,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.