VENICE — Kick off the Venice Symphony Season with Bach, Brunch and Bubbly at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
Call 941-207-8822 for tickets. Consider that Brunch goes better with a Bunch — of friends of course.
Enjoy the company of other Venice Symphony patrons as you indulge in a bountiful buffet brunch while sipping champagne in the recently renovated Plantation Ballroom.
Of course, there will be music. A string quartet of Venice Symphony musicians, accompanied by harpsichord and piano, will play works by Baroque masters, including Handel and Bach.
Members of the Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra will also perform.
Contributions raised at this event, including raffle drawings for a Best of Venice gift basket and a donation challenge led by Presenting Sponsor Gulf Coast Community Foundation, will support music education programs.
7 Conductors, 7 Concerts: Finding Maestro!
After the season, Troy Quinn was named Music Director of The Venice Symphony. In May 2019, The Venice Symphony, in partnership with Atlanta Braves Spring Training, presented its first Patriotic Pops concert at Cool Today Park, bringing in more than 3,000 people.
The Symphony offered a free series of virtual concerts, sponsored by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, when COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2022-21 season. In 2021-22, the Symphony sold out nearly every concert in a season that featured guest artists Linda Eder, Fabiola Kim and Eric Rigler.
The Symphony’s many performing and education partnerships and collaborations include the Venice Art Center, Venice Institute for Performing Arts, EdExploreSRQ, Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute, Venice Main Street and Wellen Park.
To learn more, visit thevenicesymphony.org/
