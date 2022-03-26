The Tidewell Foundation unveiled and dedicated an art installation sourced from Sarasota National Cemetery’s Patriot Plaza at the Foundation’s administration building in Sarasota on Thursday.
The Patterson Foundation recently donated the glass monument, which once stood at Patriot Plaza, the 2,800-seat ceremonial amphitheater at Sarasota National Cemetery, to the Tidewell Foundation and the Tidewell Honors Veterans Program.
“The Tidewell Foundation is grateful to The Patterson Foundation for the contribution of a second Patriot Plaza panel, which will stand in our offices for the enjoyment and inspiration to our patients, families, visitors and employees,” Tidewell Foundation President Debbie Mason said in a news release. “This panel resonates with the commitment that the Tidewell Foundation has to honor and support our community’s veterans.”
Fully funded by The Patterson Foundation and donated to the community in 2014, Patriot Plaza features art that honors veterans, inspires patriotism and embraces freedom.
The Patterson Foundation commissioned lead artist Larry Kirkland to create marble tablets for display at Patriot Plaza. Kirkland called these marble wonders “Testimonies.”
The “Testimonies,” made of 16 Georgia white marble slabs, stand along the north pedestrian path of Patriot Plaza. Each consists of four laminated panels of glass imprinted with a photographic image, while the attached stone includes engraved text reflecting the voices of those who have served, supported and sacrificed in military life.
Following replacement of the panels during Patriot Plaza’s regular upkeep, The Patterson Foundation donated two of the glass photographic images and a contribution to help refurbish them to Tidewell Hospice and the Tidewell Foundation.
The first panel, “Support,” was installed at the Tidewell Hospice Sarasota administrative building on Rand Road on Jan. 23, 2020. The Foundation unveiled “Legacy,” the second of these two panels, Thursday.
The panel features a photo of Capt. Lorne McDonald, U.S. Navy Reserve, with his squadron. It was shared by his family, and it now stands in the Tidewell Foundation’s lobby as a testament to the Foundation’s commitment to veterans.
“Patriot Plaza aspires to connect generations of Americans with the stories of service and sacrifice that continue to safeguard the freedoms we hold dear,” said Debra Jacobs, president and CEO of The Patterson Foundation, in the release. “By giving both pieces of art a dignified, mission-aligned home, the Tidewell Foundation is sharing those stories with more people in ways that instill a deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions of our veterans and military families.”
Since its inception in 2008, the Tidewell Honors Veterans Program has served more than 21,000 veterans in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, providing specialized care that recognizes the unique challenges that may exist in military families.
The program also celebrates veterans and their service to our country. The Tidewell Honors Veterans Program is 100 percent supported by donors.
Tidewell Honors Veterans is one of 215 hospices, and one of two in Florida, to achieve Level 5 certification in the national We Honor Veterans Program.
