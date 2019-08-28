By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
Sometimes one vote can make a big difference.
It did Tuesday.
Venice City Council Member Mitzie Fiedler was absent from the day’s Council meeting, with the result that a highly disputed rezoning didn’t get a final result.
The Council spent hours discussing whether to rezone the proposed Villa Paradiso planned unit development, and The Bridges, a proposed commercial mixed-use development, into GCCF PUD, a single residential development.
The necessary ordinance had been approved on first reading last month 5-1. Mayor John Holic voted against it and Council Member Chuck Newsom was absent.
The vote on final reading Tuesday was 3-3. Holic still voted against it but he was joined by Council Member Jeanette Gates.
Newsom was allowed to vote even though he’d been absent, having viewed the video of the meeting. He opposed it too.
Fiedler voted “yes” on first reading. Had she been present Tuesday to vote for or against it, the outcome would be final. The tie vote meant the proposal failed.
Because Fiedler missed the meeting the proposed ordinance will come back again before a full Council, as will a requested variance for height that wasn’t heard Tuesday.
The main sticking point for Holic and Gates was affordable housing.
When Gulf Coast Community Foundation originally proposed The Bridges it envisioned a community that would include housing priced so teachers, nurses and public safety workers could afford it, under a financing plan that put money from sales back into the development to keep prices down.
But while the Foundation had affordable housing as an aspiration, none of the approvals it obtained included a commitment to it, attorney Jeff Boone said.
Developer Pat Neal said GCCF PUD would accomplish that goal but argued against any requirement that it be guaranteed. He said it would have homes that would require a minimum down payment and offer low-interest loans so that a mortgage payment could be as low as $700 a month on a $200,000 house.
That’s a better deal than renting an apartment, he said.
Holic said that other opportunities to have affordable housing included in developments had been passed up because The Bridges land had already been approved. That made him “very leery” of letting it go.
“Once we change this, we can never go back,” he said.
“Until we say, ‘This is what we’re going to do, this is how we’re going to handle it,’ we’re never going to get anything done,” Gates said.
Boone said that rejecting the rezoning would mean the developer would have to implement the plan for The Bridges, which the Foundation ultimately decided was financially not feasible.
It would include a town center, with several stories of housing units over retail space; a neighborhood center — essentially, the town center on a smaller scale; and a neighborhood district of high-end single-family homes.
“The market’s just not there for that,” he said.
Gates also raised the idea of requiring some provisions for hurricane protection: hardened clubhouses and, for apartment buildings, first stories constructed of block, not wood.
“The higher you go, the less stable you are,” she said.
Development Services Director Jeff Shrum said the city’s comprehensive plan calls for development in high hazard areas to “mitigate” the need for shelter space.
That’s a better approach than requiring that shelters be provided, he said, because it’s the county’s responsibility to ensure they are and the city doesn’t have any legal basis to do it.
Other business
The Council also approved the annexation of the Hurt and Rustic Road properties in North Venice, as well as a comp plan amendment, zoning map amendment and height variance for the Rustic Road property.
The annexations had been the subject of an email campaign that Council members said contained a lot of misinformation. No one appeared at the meeting to speak in opposition to them, however.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.