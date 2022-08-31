VENICE — After 50 years open, closing was not on the minds of the Venice hospital volunteers who ran the Elephant’s Trunk thrift store.
“We are basically collateral damage,” said Stephanie Elliott, the store’s manager.
The store closed Aug. 27 and will have an auction for the remaining items Sept. 17.
The closure was in the wake of ShorePoint Health Venice announcing its own closing on Aug. 22.
“I know the community is hurting just as much as we are,” Elliott said.
The store was operated by the Hospital Volunteers of Venice, a nonprofit that started in 1951. Elliott said the Elephant’s Trunk building was specifically built for the store.
The profits from the Elephant’s Trunk and other organization events helped benefit the Venice community through grants, scholarships and donations.
More than $8 million had gone back to the community through donations and grants to provide free hospital valet parking, health care scholarships, aid to Tidewell Hospice and donations to local fire departments.
“The money will be dispersed throughout the community,” Elliott said about the proceeds the store currently had.
In its long history, the Elephant’s Trunk received recognition from Best of Venice to awards from the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Around 30-40 volunteers were working at the store, and it doubled when seasonal residents returned, Elliott said.
The Elephant’s Trunk was both reliant on the community while also giving back to Venice. Elliott said customers would come in with elephant figurines, which turned into a collection displayed at the store.
“We are all just devastated,” she said.
She said no one saw the closure coming. The store was planning for a remodel around Labor Day “gearing up for season,” Elliott said.
However, after the email announcement from ShorePoint Health Venice, the store closed within five days.
“This is just so heartbreaking,” she said.
Elliott had been with the Elephant’s Trunk for around 20 years, and said it was her life and passion. She recalled Christmas parties, decorating beds for Sun Fiesta, tour buses full of thrift seekers stopping by, and holding fashion shows.
“I will miss it. It’s been a big part of my life,” Elliott said.
She thanked the community and most of all the volunteers who she worked with over the years.
There have not been any talks about what will happen to the building, but Elliott said it will be sold along with the hospital.
“It’s hard to say goodbye,” Elliott said.
