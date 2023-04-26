These models showcased clothes from Krystyna’s on Venice Ave. They are, from left to right, Dottie Winther, Mary Conrad, Marion Spark, Agnes Woros, Carol Myles and Judy Rocquin. At the far right is Krystyna Knopp, owner of Krystyna’s on Venice Avenue. Her lovely fashions wowed the women who attended the fashion show and luncheon.
Gondolier Photos BY FRAN VALENCIC
The Scarecrow on the Yellow Brick Road is Lion Dr. Richard Namikas, the official Venice Lions Club photographer. Check out www.ricspics.biz
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Lion Barbara McGillcuddy, left, and Lion Bev Flynn co-chair the spectacular annual Venice Lion’s Club fashion show and luncheon.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Caroline Duncan has attended each of the 15 Venice Lion’s Club fashion shows. This year, she celebrated her 100th birthday at the event.
More than 250 people traveled the yellow brick road and entered the Land of Oz for the annual Lions Club Fashion Show and Champagne Luncheon
One of the Hallmarks of the Lions Club shows is their theme. It was fun to see the official photographer, Lion Dr. Richard Namikas, dressed as the Scarecrow and greeting everyone.
He made sure they had photos on the yellow brick road.
Co-chairs Lion Barbara McGilicuddy and Lion Bev Flynn always gather enough door prizes and raffle prizes to give many people a chance to win.
This year’s team dressed as Gerlinda the good witch, and several other witches added to the fun and ticket sales. Lion Paddy Padmanabhan may have won the prize for the most sales.
Treat bags for guests included a chocolate bar, lip gloss and a coupon for a discount at Krystyna’s Designs on Venice Avenue.
Krystyna Knopp, owner of Krystyna’s, showcased the clothes featured at her shop, including colorful styles from Italy. Thanks to Merle Norman Studios, models had perfect makeup and could be cover girls.
The Lions Club services the community in many ways. They collect eye glasses and hearing aides for the underprivileged.
Over 12,000 children have been given computerized vision screening. Lions have sponsored a Little League Team for 74 years. They create “Sunshine Cards” for residents in Assisted Living facilities.
Most recently they coordinated an Easter Egg hunt in Venice.
The Club is always looking for volunteers. Call 941-837-2789 for information. For those who like to plan ahead, next year’s fashion show and champagne luncheon will be held on March 22 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.
All of the money the Lions earn stays in the community. The Lion’s pride is a blessing to all. Thank you.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Caroline Duncan, who celebrated her 100th birthday at the Lion’s Club fashion show. It was announced that Caroline has attended all 15 Lion’s fashion shows.
Three cheers for Caroline.
It was fun to meet Caroline and see her enjoying the show with friends. They brought her gifts and balloons. Caroline was pleased when co-chair of the show Barbara McGillicuddy asked Caroline to pick out a winning ticket for the raffle.
Senior citizens know how to have fun and Caroline is proof. She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
