More than 250 people traveled the yellow brick road and entered the Land of Oz for the annual Lions Club Fashion Show and Champagne Luncheon

One of the Hallmarks of the Lions Club shows is their theme. It was fun to see the official photographer, Lion Dr. Richard Namikas, dressed as the Scarecrow and greeting everyone.


   

Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.

