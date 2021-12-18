VENICE — It’s that time of year again — Gulf Coast Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 scholarship program.
Prospective applicants may visit GulfCoastCF.org/scholarships to review scholarship requirements and complete the online application. The deadline to apply is March 4.
Scholarship awards will be announced in late spring.
Through its annual scholarship program, Gulf Coast Community Foundation assists students of all ages in pursuing higher education at accredited two- and four-year colleges, universities, or technical schools.
Applicants must reside in Sarasota County, Charlotte County, or Boca Grande, and they must plan to attend a qualifying postsecondary institution during the 2022-23 academic year.
Gulf Coast awards scholarships from nearly 70 scholarship funds it administers, including many established by donors to support particular fields of study or assist students from specific schools or communities. Candidates can complete a single application to be considered for all scholarship opportunities for which they qualify.
Since establishing its scholarship program in 1997, Gulf Coast has awarded nearly $9.5 million in scholarships to help students pursue their dreams of higher education. Last year, the foundation awarded 526 scholarships totaling close to $620,000 to deserving local students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.