Election 2022 North Port polling (copy)

Three precincts vote at the Supervisor of Elections office in Biscayne Plaza in November 2022.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

If your previous request for a vote-by-mail ballot was prior to the November 2022 election, it's time to submit a new one.

Florida law now provides that a VBM ballot request is only good for elections through the end of the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled general election.


