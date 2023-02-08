featured topical Time to renew vote-by-mail request Staff Report Feb 8, 2023 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Three precincts vote at the Supervisor of Elections office in Biscayne Plaza in November 2022. SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If your previous request for a vote-by-mail ballot was prior to the November 2022 election, it's time to submit a new one.Florida law now provides that a VBM ballot request is only good for elections through the end of the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled general election.A new request will get you a VBM ballot through the November 2024 election. You can check whether you need to submit another request at the "My Voter Status" page of SarasotaVotes.gov, a news release states.You can submit one:• Online at SarasotaVotes.gov.• By phone at 941-861-8618• By mailing a request form to P.O. Box 4194 Sarasota, FL 34230-4194• In person at elections offices in Venice, Sarasota and North Port.For more information, call the elections office at 941-861-8618. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 DUI suspect charged with manslaughter Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Police Beat for February 4, 2023 You may have seen the signs of her artistry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Venice Aldi to reopen Feb. 9 DUI suspect charged with manslaughter Interstate 75 northbound shut down in Sarasota Police Beat for February 4, 2023 You may have seen the signs of her artistry Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.