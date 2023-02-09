Election 2022 North Port polling (copy)

Three precincts vote at the Supervisor of Elections office in Biscayne Plaza in November 2022.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

If a Sarasota County resident previous requested for a vote-by-mail ballot was prior to the November 2022 election, it’s time to submit a new one.

Florida law now provides that a VBM ballot request is only good for elections through the end of the calendar year of the next regularly scheduled general election.


